WATCH: Ryan Garcia shows off power, speed at Haney-Garcia media workout

Photo by Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

NEW YORK — Ryan Garcia made a brief appearance Wednesday at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, N.Y., shaking out for the media with some shadowboxing and punch mitts ahead of his challenge of WBC junior welterweight titleholder Devin Haney on Saturday.

Garcia (24-1, 20 knockouts) hits the pads with head trainer Derrick James and chatted with reporters before Haney arrived and did the same for the gathered onlookers.

The fight will headline a DAZN pay-per-view event at Barclays Center, and is being promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.