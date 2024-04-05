Women’s Ratings Update: Estrada, Jones and Ryan make progress     

Senisa Estrada displays her 105-pound titles after her hard-fought victory over Leonela Yudica. Photo by Mikael Ona for The Ring

Some of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the realm of women’s boxing saw action in the past few weeks, and a few changes were suggested to our trailblazing Women’s Ratings.

This past weekend, Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle put on a fireworks display with one of the most anticipated women’s fights this year so far. They had a very contentious build-up and delivered a very even fight that clamors for a rematch. The official result left a bad taste in most people’s mouths, and the controversy promises to rage on at least until these two brave women step into the ring once again for a second time.

For now, since Estrada remains the current Ring champ at strawweight and Valle is still the No. 1 contender, no moves were made at the divisional level. But a few voices asked for Estrada to improve her position in the mythical pound-for-pound lists in a move prompted more by her long and meritorious performance across two divisions than on the strength of her close win over Valle.

“A historic win, and did so against a top 10 P4P fighter. Perfect as a pro and has beaten an active titleholder for every major belt she’s ever won. In fact, (Valle) is the fourth long-reigning titlist she has dethroned,” said Jake Donovan, recently appointed as senior writer for The Ring, in justifying his proposal to elevate Estrada past Amanda Serrano.

Donovan’s proposal ended up finding enough supporters to propel Estrada for a one-spot bump in that list.

“I agree that perhaps her attitude is what the public does not like. Such self-confidence (a very fine line away from arrogance), is something that the public will never like. However, in my opinion, Seniesa was more versatile,” said Argentine author Irene Deserti, while her fellow writer and historian Malissa Smith argued that “Estrada continues to demonstrate her multidimensional abilities in the ring switching stances, using lateral movement, counter-punching, fighting at different levels, both in the pocket and from outside, and showing the essence of her lifelong commitment to boxing. Taking the fight after hand surgery was also a risky move without a tune up in between, but she is a passionate fighter who felt she would not be denied.”

With just enough margin to make the move, Estrada is now The Ring’s No.4 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

In another notable fight this past weekend, Oshae Jones demolished Sonya Dreiling in what was Jones’ best performance to date as a pro. Rated at No. 5 behind the legendary Cecilia Braekhus at junior middleweight, Jones had her work cut out for her to make a jump to higher ground with only six pro bouts under her belt, but the proposal was made and she did manage to land the votes to improve her standings.

“The talent is unquestionably there, but she’s also fighting walkovers,” said Donovan in justifying her vote for Jones to move up to No. 4 instead of No. 3 as originally proposed. Beautiful Brawler’s Lupi Gutierrez-Beagle agreed by saying that “it was no surprise that our Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones stopped Sonya Dreiling. She’s a boxer and a bare knuckle fighter who is getting fights because most boxers think they can beat her. Yes to No. 4 (but) let’s wait for a better opponent for No. 3.”

Last week, Sandy Ryan ratified that she’s a force to be reckoned with after beating Terri Harper decisively in four dominant rounds. For that reason, Ryan was elevated to No. 2 at the weight, surpassing Mikaela Mayer and only behind Natasha Jonas and champ Jessica McCaskill in what is now one of the most stacked divisions in boxing.

“Ryan is a force, and her last outing was impressive, to say the least,” argued radio host Jeandra LeBeauf, while Christopher Benedict added that “Sandy Ryan is certainly on the cusp of breaking into the pound-for-pound top ten list after her trouncing of Terri Harper. That loss to Erica Farias in her fourth pro fight proved to be a valuable learning experience and turning point for Ryan, whose evolution from embattled prospect to defending world champion and budding superstar has been both swift and spectacular.”

A few votes were cast for Ryan to enter the pound-for-pound ratings, but not enough to push her through for now.

Before the fight, Ryan was one of only a handful of fighters rated in two divisions simultaneously. After what is now her third fight at welterweight, Ryan was removed from the junior welterweight ratings and France’s Flora Pilli was brought in at No. 5 to cover that vacancy.

Diego M. Morilla has written for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

