Lindolfo Delgado Ready To Make A Splash In The 140-Pound Division

Lindolfo Delgado might just be the future of the junior welterweight division.

The unbeaten 29-year-old is eager to demonstrate he is a fighter to watch in the present. He gets a chance to make a statement versus fringe contender Carlos Sanchez. Their scheduled bout takes place this Friday at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It lands on the undercard of the Oscar Valdez-Liam Wilson interim WBO 130-pound title fight, along with the Seniesa Estrada-Yokasta Valle RING/undisputed strawweight championship.

All fights will stream live on ESPN+, beginning at 6:10 p.m. ET/ 3:10 p.m. PT.

Delgado (19-0, 14 knockouts), who resides in Monterrey, Mexico, will face a familiar countryman. Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs), a resident of San Felipe, Mexico, was an amateur standout and a member of the national team.

Delgado himself represented Mexico at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is the favorite going into Friday’s clash.

However, he is not overlooking Sanchez.

“I’ve known Carlos for many years,” Delgado told The Ring. “I know he’s a good fighter because he was a member of the Mexican National team. He was also a national amateur champion. I don’t expect anything less than a great fight. A war as well. I know he’s going to come with everything because he doesn’t want to lose.

“I expect a fight similar to when I fought (then-unbeaten Omar) ‘Pollo’ Aguilar. ‘Pollo’ came with everything and I think Carlos will do the same. The sparrings we had were very good. No one knew who won or who had the better of the exchanges. We both went at it with everything. I know it’s going to be a very good fight. We trained for this moment.”

In his last fight on November 4, Delgado knocked out Luis Hernandez Ramos in the fourth round. Hernandez was once an unbeaten prospect after 21 pro fights.

Prior to the knockout, Delgado fought to three consecutive decision wins, including the August 2022 victory over Aguilar. Delgado has developed and improved his skill set to become a more well-rounded fighter, not just a seek-and-destroy knockout artist.

Not just development as a fighter, Delgado has gained more confidence under the direction of trainer Robert Garcia and others in the gym.

“When I came to train with Robert, all I did was look for the knockout,” said Delgado, who made his pro debut in April 2017. “I felt strong and I wanted to show who I was as a fighter. But when I sparred some of the fighters at Robert’s gym, I realized I can’t go into a fight to knock people out. When you look for the knockout, it doesn’t come. Opponents can take a punch so I remember fighting someone and no matter how much I hit them in the head, my opponent didn’t go down, and my hands began to hurt.

“I came back to the corner, and Robert told me to relax and attack the body instead. So, I threw and landed punches to the body, and he dropped to the canvas. Robert has helped me become more patient and to not just stand in the pocket and throw punches. To not just make it easy for my opponent but be smart in how I go about outboxing and to connect punches. He has helped me a lot.

“I’ve had moments where I would feel down, but Robert, his father Eduardo, brother Mikey and (son) ‘Pita’ (Robert Garcia, Jr.) have motivated me a lot. They pump me up during sparring or after I finish my training. ‘You’re a good fighter.’ ‘Continue giving effort.’ That’s what they tell me. They have helped me a lot, including lifting my effort and desire. I’ve listened to them and I’m more relaxed in and out of the ring because boxing can be very jealous. If you cheat or don’t do the right things, it will cost you. You have to respect the sport and give it your all.”

It is a who’s who of top fighters at Garcia’s gym, including world titleholders, contenders, unbeaten fighters, and prospects. Delgado realized what type of fighter he was sparring some of the best fighters in the sport.

“That is one of the key things that have helped me develop as a fighter,” said Delgado. “It’s helped me elevate my game, especially my rhythm and style. I’ve sparred Raymond Muratalla and Mikey Garcia. Jose Ramirez. Vergil Ortiz. They’re all good. You have to be ready and at your best when you spar against them.

“And that helps you realize what you’re capable of or what you don’t know about yourself. Everyone comes to work. No one wants to kill you. You learn under these conditions. This has all helped me a lot.”

Delgado began boxing at the age of 4, when his father put on a pair of gloves on his hands. He had his first amateur bout at the age of 9. After turning pro, Delgado fought on a handful of Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) cards.

As a teenager, Delgado had dreamed of fighting for Top Rank. That became a reality in June 2021, when Delgado fought for the first time on a card promoted by Top Rank. He is grateful to have the backing of promoter Bob Arum and others affiliated with the promotional powerhouse.

“Truthfully, it is a dream come true,” insisted Delgado. “I had always wanted to sign a promotional contract with Top Rank. I know Top Rank has been successful for a long time in the sport. They have signed and promoted some of the best fighters in history. I’m very thankful to be signed by them. I have no doubt they will do their part.

“They are very good at what they do and, on my part, I have to give it my all and take advantage of opportunities. Imagine Bob Arum sitting ringside watching you fight. It’s cool. It means a lot to me. And to my family. And I’m going to make the most of this opportunity.”

The 140-pound division is one of the most competitive and talent-rich in the sport. Delgado could be a few wins away from entering its top ten.

An impressive win against Sanchez could go a long way to send a message that the future is now.

“I’m very excited to be in this division. There are many great fighters,” noted Delgado. “It’s great because it pushes and motivates me to be at my best. I need to bring out the best version of me in every fight. It motivates me because I want to see how far I can go. I keep taking steps up the ladder.

“I am ready for any opportunity and it’s going to go well. The difficult or the bad would be if I don’t try. I just have to give it my all, especially for my family and my hometown.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected].

