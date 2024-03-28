Yokasta Valle vows to be the kryptonite to Seniesa Estrada’s caped hero act

Yokasta Valle (right) hits the mitts with Gloria Alvarado - Photo by Ray Navarrette

All through her ten years as a professional prizefighter, the transformation of Yokasta Valle from a young aspiring fighter to a world-class contender and her current form as top pound-for-pound entrant has been enthralling to watch.

Her coach believes there will be even more to watch this Friday night.

“This is not the same Yokasta Valle that I started training in the beginning,” said trainer Gloria Alvarado. “She’s a beast, smart in the ring, stronger and hungrier than ever. I can’t wait for everyone to see her in the ring on March 29. You’ll see all the hard work we put into this camp.”

Valle’s progress during that camp and the days before was captured in a documentary called “Road to undisputed” already available in YouTube, ahead of Valle’s defense of her IBF and WBO strawweight belts against Seniesa Estrada that will take place on March 29 at the Desert Diamont Arena in Glendale Arizona.

Valle (30-2, 9 KOs), rated at No. at 105 pounds and No. 9 pound-for-pound, has been working on getting Estrada in the ring for a few years now. Valle went as far as signing a promotional agreement with Golden Boy Promotions (Estrada’s promoter at the time) in order to facilitate the clash, but Estrada left for Top Rank a short time later, and that only added to the bad blood between them.

“This fight has been different in the sense that she has provoked me, first through social media and then personally,” said Valle, referring to her only brief moment in the ring with Estrada so far, when the pair engaged in an entertaining war of words right after Estrada’s win over Leonela Yudica in July of last year. “But the fight is coming on the 29th, and more than motivated I would say am focused on the fight. I have nothing personal against her. As a professional in the ring I am going to give my best.”

The question of who’s the best strawweight fighter in the world was somehow answered when Estrada (25-0, 9 knockouts), currently the undefeated WBA and WBC world titlist as well as being rated at No. 5 pound-for-pound by The Ring, became the magazine’s inaugural 105-pound champ with her win over Tina Rupprech one year ago.

And even so, Valle begs to differ.

“BoxRec has me at No. 1 for a reason, not because they want to but because of facts based on my fights,” said Valle, referring to the computerized ratings published by boxing’s record-keeping website. “Even though Seniesa says I’m not at her level, she knows we are both on the same level. Champion vs. champion. She just talks, I will do my talking in the ring.”

BoxRec may have its opinion, but for The Ring it’s currently Estrada’s fight to lose, at least according to the magazine’s trailblazing ratings, which place Estrada as the champ.

Valle says that this only adds to her hunger to overcome this challenge.

“That Ring belt, ever since I saw Rocky, I thought ‘wow, does that belt really exist?’ And when I realized it did exist I said ‘I am going to get it someday,’”, said Valle referring to the legendary red, white and blue belt currently held by Estrada. “And I know that I will grab it on the 29th. Seniesa got it first but that gives me even more motivation.”

Estrada’s unbeaten status only adds to the equation.

“The fact Seniesa is undefeated only excites me and motivates me more,” adds Valle. “I love these type of challenges and she is not the first undefeated fighter I have fought. I’ve done it before, and I’ve taken their 0. I’m motivated to give her the first loss of her career. I know she’s afraid of losing, I’ve already been through that and it only makes me stronger.”

Her promoter Mario Vega, also the director of her documentary, couldn’t agree more.

“I’ve been with Yoka for 32 fights and I have never seen her at the physical level she is now,” said Vega. “All the sacrifices, the difficulties she’s gone through, the dreams she’s had since she was a little girl, all have been worth it. She’s coming in the best shape physically and mentally of her entire career. I have no doubt we are going to win.”

Part of the confidence in Valle’s training has to do with her presence in the renowned Wild Card Boxing Club owned by Hall of Fame trainer, Freddie Roach, where boxers such as Devin Haney and Jaime Munguía currently train. Aside from Alvarado and Vega, Valle has been able to have her mother Azucena Alvarez and her sister Naomi Valle as a sparring partner.

“This obviously adds motivation because these are the type of fights I’ve looked for, the tough fights,” said Valle. “I am more than ready. I am going to give it all in the ring, I tell her ‘get ready’”.

When reminded of Estrada’s super hero costume that includes a cape and an S emblazoned on her chest to symbolize her “SuperBad” moniker, Valle was as quick as usual with her clever retort.

“I am going to be her kryptonite,” said the Nicaragua-born, lifelong Costa Rica resident. “My preparation has given me this confidence I have. March 29th you will see the best version of me.”

