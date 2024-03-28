Valdez-Wilson, Estrada-Valle, ESPN+ Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale, Arizona

Seniesa Estrada (Left) and Yokasta Valle Face Off Ahead Of Their Historic March 30 RING/Undisputed 105-Pound Championship In Glendale, Arizona. Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

There was no handshake or well wishes between the two best strawweights in the world during their final face-off.

Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle will only settle their years-long rivalry in the ring. Both boxers were in peak condition for their RING and undisputed 105-pound championship. Estrada (25-0, 9 knockouts), The Ring 105-pound champ and No. 5 pound-for-pound, was light and fit at 104.2 pounds. Costa Rica’s Valle (30-2, 9 KOs), No. at 105 and No. 9 pound-for-pound, was a shredded 104.3 pounds for their full unification bout.

East Los Angeles’ Estrada puts her RING championship and unified WBA/WBC titles at stake. Valle risks her IBF and WBO belts in their scheduled ten-round strawweight contest this Friday on ESPN+ from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Barring a draw or No-Decision, the winner will become the first-ever undisputed 105-pound champ, male or female.

Estrada, 31, has held the WBA title since March 2021. Friday will mark her sixth overall title defense. She added The Ring championship and WBC title in a ten-round shutout of unbeaten Tina Rupprecht last March 25 in Fresno, California.

Valle, also 31, won the IBF 105-pound title in August 2019 and has made nine overall defenses. The past three included the WBO belt she won from unbeaten Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen in their September 2022 unification bout.

The matchup has generated the lion’s share of attention even as the show’s official co-feature.

Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson have a lot to live up to as the evening’s official headlining act. They both made weight for a scheduled twelve-round bout that now comes with the interim WBO 130-pound title at stake.

Mexico’s Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs), No. 7 at 130, weighed 129.7 pounds. Australia’s Wilson tipped the scales at 129.6 pounds.

The full version of thel WBO 130-pound title is held by Emanuel Navarrete, who beat both boxers in separate bouts last year at this very site. Navarrete (38-1-1, 31 KOs), No. 1 at 130, survived the first knockdown of his career to drop and stop Wilson in the ninth round of their vacant title fight last February 3. The three-division titlist from Mexico then outpointed Valdez last August 12 in his first title defense.

Navarrete will next face Ukraine’s Denys Berinchyk (18-0, 9 KOs), No. 10 at 135, on May 18 for the vacant WBO 135-pound title. With a win, he will have to decide whether to remain at 135 or drop back down to 130. The latter would leave him responsible to face the interim titlist by no later than September 15.

A decision to remain at lightweight will see Friday’s Valdez-Wilson winner elevated to full titlist.

Below are the weights for the full ESPN+ undercard, which begins Friday at 6:10 p.m. ET/3:10 p.m. PT.

10 rounds, Lightweight

Raymond Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs), Fontana, California, 137.1 pounds

Xolisani Ndongeni (31-4, 18 KOs), Eastern Cape, South Africa, 137.1 pounds

10 rounds, Junior Welterweight

Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs), Monterrey, Mexico, 140.7 pounds

Carlos Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs), San Felipe, Mexico, 140.4 pounds

8 rounds, Heavyweight

Richard Torrez Jr. (8-0, 8 KOs), Tulare, California, 236.6 pounds

Donald Haynesworth (18-8-1, 16 KOs), Greensboro, North Carolina, 276 ½ pounds

6 rounds, Middleweight

Sergio Leon Rodriguez (10-0-1, 8 KOs), Phoenix, 163.9 pounds

Sanny Duversonne (12-6-2, 9 KOs), Avon Park, Florida, 163.7 pounds

6 rounds, Lightweight

Emiliano Vargas (8-0. 7 KOs), Las Vegas via Oxnard, California, 136 ½ pounds

Nelson Hampton (10-8, 6 KOs), Donna, Texas, 136 pounds

8 rounds, Lightweight

Alan Garcia (11-0, 9 KOs), Ulysses, Kansas, 135.9 pounds

Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-3, 3 KOs), Las Vegas via Santiago, Chile, 137.9 pounds

4 rounds, Junior Welterweight

Art Barrera Jr. (3-0, 3 KOs), Paramount, California, 140.9 pounds

Keven Soto (5-1, 3 KOs), Dallas, 139.7 pounds

6 rounds, Junior Welterweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba (11-0-1, 9 KOs), Ventura, California, 140.9 pounds

Avner Hernandez (4-3, 0 KOs), Grand Prairie, Texas, 140.6 pounds

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

