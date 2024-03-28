Nicholas Walters wins unanimous decision over Joseph Adorno on ProBox card

Nicholas Walters (right) and Joseph Adorno (left) - Photo courtesy of ProBoxTV

Former junior lightweight titleholder Nicholas Walters scored his biggest win in nearly a decade on Wednesday, defeating Joseph Adorno by unanimous decision at the ProBox TV Events Center in Plant City, Fla.

Two judges scored the ten-round lightweight contest wide in favor of the 38-year-old Walters, 98-91 and 97-92, while the third had it closer, 95-94, with the margin of victory being a point deducted from Adorno for hitting after the bell in the ninth round. The win is the first one of significance since the Jamaican puncher Walters returned from a six-year retirement following a stoppage loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2016 with a pair of wins in Colombia last year.

Nicholas Walters springs the upset at 7/2 (+350) as he defeats Joseph Adorno via a UD10. The 38 year old dominated the very low output Puerto Rican from start to finish, who had a point deduction at the end of round 9.



Adorno moves to 1-3 in his last 4. pic.twitter.com/HuKEdtoRP2 — Tokkerū (@atokkers4) March 28, 2024

Walters (29-1, 22 knockouts) controlled the action early on with his jab before his body punching began wearing down the 24-year-old Adorno (18-4-2, 15 KOs) of Allentown, Pa. Adorno had his best round of the fight in the sixth, rocking Walters with an overhand right, but he couldn’t sustain his output and Walters regained the initiative.

The loss, which headlined this week’s ProBox broadcast, is the third in the last four fights for Adorno.

In other action, Dominican junior welterweight Sterling Castillo (19-1-1, 13 KOs) scored a split decision over Mexico’s Jesus Saracho (13-2-1, 11 KOs) by the scores of 99-91 and 98-92, with the third card going 96-94 in Saracho’s favor.