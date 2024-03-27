Kurt Scoby returns to Overtime series against Dakota Linger on April 19

Kurt Scoby walks away after dropping John Mannu. Photo by Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Kurt Scoby is continuing his march towards contender status at 140 pounds.

Scoby will face Dakota Linger on April 19, as it was announced on Tuesday. The 10-round bout will take place at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia and will headline a card that will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

“Kurt Scoby is one of the best prospects in boxing right now at 140 pounds,” said promoter Lou DiBella. “He’s also an explosive puncher. He had a stellar 2023 and will begin 2024 back on Overtime in a tough contest, on April 19, against an upset-minded Dakota Linger. A win here helps push Scoby further up the world rankings.”

Daniel Gonzalez, who co-manages Scoby, agrees.

“Kurt Scoby is a world-class athlete with world-class discipline and world-class talent,” said Gonzalez. “2024 is going to be an amazing year for him and for OTX Boxing. There is no doubt in my mind that he will move from being a prospect to a real contender in the loaded junior welterweight division.”

Scoby (13-0, 11 knockouts), who currently resides in New York City, appeared on a ShoBox telecast on February 17 of last year, dropping John Mannu of Australia four times en route to a second round knockout victory. After a second-round knockout over former world title challenger ‘Hank’ Lundy on June 29, Scoby stopped Narciso Carmona in the sixth round of his last fight on August 18.

The 28-year-old has stopped his last eight opponents.

Scoby turned pro in September 2020 after a successful amateur career that followed a college football career at Fresno State and Azusa Pacific Universities.

Linger (13-6-3, 9 KOs), who resides in Buckhannon, West Virginia, last fought on June 24, losing by knockout in the ninth round to unbeaten Reshat Mati.

The 29-year-old previously fought on June 11 of last year, stopping fringe contender Josue Vargas in the second round. Linger fought to a majority decision draw against unbeaten Mathew Gonzalez in October 2020.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

