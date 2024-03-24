Mylik Birdsong wins unanimous decision over Jerry Bradford in battle of once-beaten welterweights

Photo by German Villasenor

BELLFLOWER, Calif. – Mylik Birdsong defeated Jerry Bradford by unanimous decision Saturday night before a sold out crowd at St. John Bosco High School in this Los Angeles suburb.

Scores were 77-75, 77-75, and 80-72 for Birdsong, who goes to 15-1-1, 10 knockouts.

The bout between Birdsong and Bradford was a clash of once-beaten welterweight prospects.

During the opening round, Bradford walked Birdsong down, putting him on the defensive while looking to connect from two and three-punch combinations he threw. Early in the second round, a left-right combination stunned Birdsong, forcing him to clench onto Bradford. Birdsong looked to counter with a right cross to the head that rarely landed flush.

Late in round three, another right cross to the head stunned Birdsong. Bradford followed up, but Birdsong clinched to prevent Bradford from following up with combinations.

During the middle rounds, Birdsong held his ground and began to throw more punches, particularly overhand right crosses. He was able to connect more frequently than in the first three rounds of the fight. At times, Bradford would side-step or counter with his series of punches, forcing Birdsong to hold on.

Despite blood coming out of his mouth, Birdsong had his best round during the sixth, where he was able to connect with a series of combinations. The rally was short-lived as Bradford returned to walking Birdsong down and throwing and landing his share of combinations during the last two rounds.

The 31-year-old Birdsong was coming off a knockout loss to Jose Vargas Quintana in his previous bout on November 11 in a clash of unbeaten fighters.

Bradford, who resides in Bakersfield, California, falls to 9-2, 5 KOs. The 33-year-old had won his previous five bouts.

In the co-feature, lightweight prospect Mathias Radcliffe of Reseda, California stopped Axl Miranda in the second round. Radcliffe improved to 8-0-1, 6 KOs.

Early during the second round, a left-right combination to the head dropped Miranda to the canvas. Miranda beat the count, but Radcliffe charged in, battering Miranda until referee Gerard White stepped in to end the fight at 42 seconds.

Miranda, who resides in Mexico City, falls to 5-6-1, 4 KOs.

Junior lightweight Michael Bracamontes of nearby Santa Ana stopped John Alimane in the third round. The 18-year-old Bracamontes improved to 9-1-1, 5 KOs.

The taller Bracamontes broke down Alimane, raining punches that landed to the head in the opening round. Bracamontes focused his attack to the body, landing hooks and rights to the body.

About midway through round three, a left hook to the body forced Alimone to one knee. Referee Thomas Taylor counted Alimone out at 1:51.

Alimone, who resides in Manila in the Philippines, falls to 8-7-1, 4 KOs. The 29-year-old is now winless in his last seven bouts.

In light heavyweight action, Ruben Cazales dropped Elio Trosch three times en route to a fourth round knockout victory. Cazales, who resides in nearby Anaheim.

Early in round four, a right cross dropped Trosch to the canvas. The fight was immediately stopped at 24 seconds.

Trosch, who is originally from Barranqueras, Argentina and now resides in nearby Buena Park, falls to 15-12-2, 7 KOs. The 35-year-old has now lost six of his last seven fights.

In an all-action fight, junior bantamweight Jesus Diego of Fontana defeated Connor Goade by unanimous decision. Scores were 39-37, 39-37 and 40-36 for Diego, who was making his pro debut.

Both fighters had their moments, fighting mostly in the pocket, but Diego landed the more-telling punches during a majority of the exchanges.

Goade, who resides in Gilbert, Arizona, falls to 2-2-1, 1 KO.

Lightweight Juan Estrada of Tolleson, Arizona defeated Mexico’s Gerardo Fuentes (2-10-1, 2 KOs) by decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of the 19-year-old Estrada, who improved to 2-0, 1 KO.

Welterweight Joey Abudy of Los Angeles improved to 4-0, 2 KOs, defeating journeyman Daniel Perales (13-28-2, 6 KOs) of Mexico by decision. All three judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Abudy.

Lightweight Angel Rodriguez of nearby Commerce improved to 6-0, 6 KOs, stopping Darwin Mendoza (3-2, 1 KO) of Nicaragua at 1:04 of round four.

6’0” featherweight Andy Beltran dropped Isiah Rodriguez (2-2, 1 KO) of Ogden, Utah three times en route to a first round knockout win. Time of the stoppage was 2:57. Beltran, who resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, goes to 8-0, 5 KOs.

In the opening bout of the MarvNation Promotions card, junior lightweight Ivan Zarate of San Pedro dropped Mexico’s Raul Matias (0-3) once in round three en route to a decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 40-35 in favor of Zarate, who goes to 4-2, 1 KO.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing