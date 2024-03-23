Eumir Marcial stays busy before Olympics with fourth round KO of Thoedsak Sinam

Photo by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions

Eumir Marcial kept busy as he heads into his second straight Olympics, scoring a fourth round knockout of Thai journeyman Thoedsak Sinam on Saturday night in Manila, Philippines.

Marcial (5-0, 3 knockouts) put Sinam (23-14, 19 KOs) down for the count with a left uppercut, with referee Danrex Tapdasan reaching the count of ten at the 1:33 mark of the eight-round main event, which took place at Ninoy Aquino Stadium. The fight was the first pro bout for Marcial in 13 months, as he has focused on trying to improve off of his bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Sinam, 28, of Pathum Thani, Thailand sees his two-fight winning streak snapped with the loss.

The 28-year-old Marcial of Zamboanga City, Philippines qualified for the Paris Olympics at the Asian Games last October, where he earned a silver medal in the 176-pound division. He will be joined in Paris by Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, who compete in the women’s featherweight and flyweight divisions, respectively. The Philippines has one more chance to add more boxers to their delegation at the final world qualifying event in Bangkok, Thailand, which takes place in May.

Also on the card, featherweight prospect Lienard Sarcon (12-0, 4 KOs) of Davao City, Philippines won an eight-round unanimous decision over Chinese journeyman Peng Huang (9-8-2, 5 KOs), and lightweight prospect Jerald Into (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Jhon Gemino (24-18-1, 13 KOs) in round two of an eight-round scheduled bout.

The show was promoted by MP Promotions, Sanman Promotions and Viva Promotions, with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman – who is in town for the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards Night dinner, which take place on March 25 at Okada Hotel.