Masanori Rakiishi Rallies, Stops Michael Magnesi In 12th Round; Fight Of The Year Candidate

Masanori Rakiishi Celebrates Dramatic, Come-From-Behind 12th Round Technical Knockout of Michael Magnesi on March 22 in Rome, Italy.

Masanori Rakiishi will never forget this road trip.

Michael Magnesi was ahead on all three scorecards before Rakiishi rallied to earn a dramatic 12th-round, technical knockout.

Rakiishi earned three knockdowns before a final barrage of punches left the locally-based Magnesi defenseless. Referee Hector Afu called for a stoppage with just 26 seconds left in their ABEMA-TV aired main event Friday at Palazzetto Romboli in the Colleferro section of Rome, Italy.

Magnesi—from nearby Cave—built an early lead as he applied relentless presser and timed Rakiishi with right hands. Rakiishi fought outside of Japan for the first time as a pro but seemed to quickly settle into new surroundings. He was persistent with his left hand, even as Magnesi ducked and countered with power shots.

Rakiishi connected with straight lefts with more regularity in round four. Magnesi absorbed the shots and unloaded with a series of power shots. Two separate flurries saw Magnesi crash home left uppercuts, along with a left hook over the top of Rakiishi’s guard.

A familiar pattern saw Magnesi drive Rakiishi to the ropes. Rakiishi was able to counter with a downward left hand against his squat foe in the fifth round.

Rakiishi employed lateral movement in an effort to avoid the onrushing Magnesi in the sixth. Magnesi found success with right hooks over the top when he occasionally switched to southpaw. He also connected with a straight left hand from that stance late in the frame.

The second half of the fight initially carried the same trend. Rakiishi boxed from the outside while Magnesi came forward in a straight line.

Rakiishi was briefly stunned from consecutive right hands along the ropes in round seven. Magnesi drove back Rakiishi with winging right hands in the eighth and ninth rounds as he added to his scorecard lead.

Time was called at the start of the tenth as Rakiishi was paid a visit by the ringside physician. Action resumed as the rally began for the visiting southpaw.

Magnesi continued to stalk Rakiishi, who used most of the tenth round to find his range. A sneak right hook by the streaking junior lightweight caught the attention of Magnesi. Rakiishi came on strong in the final minute. A left hand and right hook rocked the squat Italian, as did a round-ending barrage of power shots.

The late success provided a boost of confidence for Rakiishi, who came out swinging in the eleventh round. Magnesi walked into a left hand and was staggered by a right hook and left uppercut. Rakiishi remained poised and sought an opening for his combinations.

Magnesi found himself against the ropes midway through the eleventh. He shook his head as Rakiishi connected with two straight shots upstairs. Rakiishi increased his workrate and punched through Magnesi’s guard to score with a left hand and right hook.

Disaster struck for Magesi in the fateful twelfth and final round.

A right hook by Rakiishi scored the bout’s first knockdown early in the frame. Magnesi immediately rose to his feet but did not seem to fully have his faculties. A subsequent attack by Rakiishi ended with a straight lend to send Magnesi to the canvas for a second time.

A hailstorm of power shots had Magnesi in trouble with barely more than a minute to go. Time was called as the two were separated from a clinch. Magnesi was exhausted to where he fell into the ropes and onto the floor without a punch being thrown. Afu issued the count for the third knockdown of the round before he permitted action to resume.

Rakiishi saw a battered foe and went in to close the show. One final series of right hooks and left hands left Magnesi out on his feet before the fight was stopped.

The signal to end the fight prompted Rakiishi to climb a neutral corner turnbuckle in celebration. He was soon joined by his team, including promoter and former three-division titlist Koki Kameda who made the trip.

On the other side of the ring, Magnesi (23-2, 13 knockouts) was consoled first by the referee and then his corner. The loss snapped a two-fight win streak and knocked him out of title contention.

Meanwhile, Rakiishi was the latest member to enjoy a pivotal era for Japanese boxing. He advanced to 15-1 (10 KOs) with the biggest win of his career. The feat carried the WBC Silver title at stake, which will allow him to advance in the 130-pound rankings.

O’Shaquie Foster (22-2, 12 KOs) currently holds the WBC 130-pound belt.

Rakiishi has now won thirteen straight fights after his lone career defeat in his third pro outing. None were more dramatic or necessary than what he accomplished Friday evening on the road.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox



