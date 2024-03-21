Fight Night Program – Week of March 21-27

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, March 22 – York Hall, London

Chris Bourke vs. Ashley Lane – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Willy Hutchinson vs. Martin Houben – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Jose Manuel Perez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Moses Itauma vs. Dan Garber – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Sonny Liston Ali vs. Petar Aleksandrov – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Friday, March 22 – Glass City Center, Toledo, Ohio

Albert Bell vs. Jonathan Romero – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Bell has patiently waited for the opportunity to fight for a world title belt that could come as soon as this year, but first he’ll have to survive Romero, a former world titlist himself. The roar of the hometown crowd and the imminence of his dream title shot should be enough to propel Bell to a solid win on points.

Also on this card:

Antwan Jones vs. Vicente Rodriguez – super middleweight – 8 rounds

James Evans vs. Dennis Vance Jr. – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Angelo Snow vs. Ryan Venable – lightweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerTV PPV

Friday, March 22 – Seminole Hard Rock, Hollywood, Fla.

Lenier Pero vs. Donnie Palmer – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Alfredo Blanco – middleweight – 10 rounds

Yosdiel Napoles vs. Yesner Talavera – lightweight – 6 rounds

Friday, March 22 – Palazzeto Romboli, Rome, Italy

Michael Magnesi vs. Masanori Rikiishi – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Jessica Bellusci vs. Alessia Vitanza – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, March 23 – Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England

Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Smith will look to step up from his current domestic level into the international realm when he takes on former three-time world title challenger Zepeda, and he’ll be lucky to do it at home at the Sheffield Arena. The winner should be in line for a title shot sometime before the end of the year.

Sandy Ryan vs. Terri Harper – women’s welterweight title – 10 rounds

With a new management and training team in place, Ryan defends her welterweight against Harper in a huge all-British clash that will surely put the winner in contention for a spot in the pound-for-pound ratings. An intriguing bout with an open ending.

Also on this card:

Ishmael Davis vs. Troy Williamson – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

James Flint vs. Campbell Hatton – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Bartlomiej Stryczek – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, March 23 – Twin River Event Center, Lincoln, R.I.

Alejandro Paulino vs. Estivan Falcao – lightweight – 8 rounds

Kevin Walsh vs. Matt Doherty – lightweight – 8 rounds

Jalen Renaud vs. Josniel Castro – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Wilson Mascarenhas vs. Braulio Rodriguez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, March 23 – Lum Color Phoenix Center Ontario, Calif.

Tsotne Rogava vs. Antonio Brown – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Alexander Flores vs. Josue Vargas – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Wednesday, March 27 – ProBoxTV Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Joseph Adorno vs. Nicholas Walters – lightweight – 10 rounds

Jesus Saracho vs. Starling Castillo – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Omar Juarez vs. Clarence Booth – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

David Navarro vs. Justin Goodson – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBoxTV

