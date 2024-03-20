Kenneth Sims Jr. Granted Release From PBC, Eyes 140-Pound Title Shot

Kenneth Sims Jr. is set for a fresh start to his still promising career.

The Ring has confirmed that the streaking 140-pound contender has parted ways with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). The two sides split on amicable terms, with Sims complimentary of his time with the company.

“It will be a good thing for my career,” Sims told The Ring. “I want the biggest fights and I want to stay active. Those go hand in hand. It was just time for a fresh start.

“I appreciate PBC for everything and thank them the platform they gave me, especially for that last fight. I just think the opportunity to move on was the best thing for me to do.”

PBC representatives declined comment per company policy on fighter signings and departures.

Chicago’s Sims (20-2-1, 7 knockouts) has not fought since a 12-round, majority decision win over Batyr Akhmedov last May 13 in Las Vegas. Their Fight of the Year-level slugfest saw Sims extend his current seven-fight win streak and advance in the WBA 140-pound rankings.

However, the aftermath was akin to his previous career-best win—also in Las Vegas.

Sims saw his momentum stalled after an upset, majority decision victory over then-unbeaten Elvis Rodriguez in May 2021. The bout took place on the undercard of the Josh Taylor-Jose Ramirez Ring 140-pound championship at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Rather than a springboard to the contender level, Sims was left on the outside looking in at the bigger picture. His first fight after came on the undercard of a Christmas Day 2021 PBC on Fox telecast. It was the first of four fights after his win over Rodriguez, three of which came on PBC shows.

“PBC gave me a chance when I didn’t know my next move,” noted Sims, who trains under Kay Koroma. “After the Elvis Rodriguez win, I really thought my career would take off. It didn’t quite work out that way. Then PBC gave me the opportunity, they got me to the Akhmedov fight.

“I appreciate them for that. They didn’t have to do that. At the time I was ranked number ten. There were others ranked ahead of me they could have given that fight to. They gave it to me and I took advantage of it. Unfortunately, I haven’t fought since then.”

Sims’ win over Akhmedov came on the same Showtime card as Rolly Romero’s controversial ninth-round stoppage win over Alberto Puello. Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) won the WBA 140-pound title that night. He will attempt his first defense versus Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz on a March 30 PBC on Prime show in Vegas.

The WBA lists Sims as its number-one contender but has not yet named him as the mandatory. Still, the Romero-Cruz fight remains on his hit list, as well as the other title claimants.

Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) is The Ring champ and WBO titlist and due to return in late June. Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs), No. 3 at 140, holds the IBF belt and also eyes a June title defense. Ring No. 1-rated Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) risks his WBC belt versus Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) on April 20 in Brooklyn, New York.

Despite what will be year-plus long layoff going into any of those fights, Sims wants all the smoke. His team has already entertained a couple of offers, with more expected in the coming days and weeks.

“I want to fight for that world title,” insisted Sims. “I fought one time last year and need to get back in the ring, be more active. Right now, we’re just looking for the best opportunity. We want the Teofimos, Matias, the Devins, even the Rolly-Pitbull winner.

“I told my team just yesterday (Tuesday), I don’t need a tune-up fight. I’m ready for the biggest fight possible. Just like when I fought Elvis, I didn’t need any tune-up for that.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America

