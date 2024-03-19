Dalton Smith sees ‘nothing I can’t match’ in Jose Zepeda ahead of their clash in Sheffield

Dalton Smith (left) against Mauro Perouene. Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

British junior welterweight Dalton Smith will look to step up from his current domestic level into the international realm when he takes on former three-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England, on Saturday.

Smith, who has successfully won British and Commonwealth titles, feels that his battle-hardened Mexican opponent represents the next step in his evolution.

“[Zepeda] has the experience, he’s been at a high level, (has) ring I.Q., but for me that’s nothing I can’t match,” Smith (15-0, 11 knockouts) told The Ring. “I don’t think Zepeda is that much on the slide,. You look at his resume and he’s only lost at the top level against the good kids. I just think stylistically it’s a good fight and I’m looking forward to it.”

Since turning professional in 2019, Smith, who is trained by his father, Grant, has taken his time and made sure not to overstep and rush.

However, now the 27-year-old feels having served his apprenticeship he is ready to make his move in the talent laden junior welterweight division.

“Definitely, and in the next couple of years I’m going to be coming into my prime,” he said. “Obviously you mature as a person, you mature as a fighter. Not only that, I’m gaining the experience as well. It’s a process as well, it’s about your development as a fighter. I just feel I’m becoming that all around fighter now and becoming a championship fighter.”

Having completed the British and Commonwealth double the next logical step was to go for the European title. However, his promoter Matchroom were beaten to the punch by Boxxer, who pushed their man Adam Azim to the front of the queue.

The agreement with the EBU was that Azim would face Smith if he beat defending champion Franck Petitjean and mandatory challenger Enoch Poulsen, which he has subsequently done.

Currently Azim is observing Ramadan and Smith is facing Zepeda. The idea is that they would meet this summer, but there has been a a lot of talking and jostling for position.

“Yeah, it’s a massive fight and it would be nice to get that blue belt to my collection, the European, The only one I need after that is a world title,” he said. “I want all the belts. It’s a big fight in the U.K. it’s probably one of the main fights boxing fans and the public are talking about. Of course, my full focus is on the 23rd against Jose Zepeda put a big performance is there. Whatever the biggest fight is and makes the most sense is where I’m going to go.”

However, Smith is doubtful the fight with Azim comes to fruition.

“It’s looking more likely he’s going to go a different route,” he said. To make a fight happen it takes two to tango. You can’t force anybody into a fight. My focus is on Jose Zepeda, whatever they want to do that’s up to them. If I am to look after this fight the Adam Azim fight is the one getting mentioned, the purse bids are up there. It’ll be interesting to see how it pans out.”

The Sheffield-born fighter has grown up watching the likes of Herol Graham, Naseem Hamed, Johnny Nelson, Clinton Woods and, more recently Kell Brook, bring big nights to the city and wants to follow in their illustrious footsteps.

“No pressure [laughs],” he said. “I always said this is what I worked hard for to be that next kid coming through, it’s all down to me to put on the performances and keep the roll going.

“Most fights I have those names get mentioned, Sheffield has produced some great names, the list goes on. I feel I’m that next kid to take on that legacy and carry that torch for my city and keep the legacy going and it’s my job to inspire the next generation also.”

For that to happen Smith must take care of business against Zepeda in front of an expected crowd of 5,000.

“It’s a big fight and a big performance and my name is there with the big names,” he said. “The 140-pound division is stacked, there’s a lot of talent, there’s a lot of good kids in there, you can’t be pussy footing around taking easy fights.

“If I want to be a world champion and be the best, I’ve got to go through these guys and prove to people I am one of the top guys in the division.”

This is a very intriguing crossroads fight between two fighters at different ends of their careers. I expect a measured, calculated coming of age performance from Smith, who will go on to claim a 12-round unanimous decision.

Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) has been a professional since 2009. The Mexican-American sharpshooter won his first 23 fights before he cruelly suffered a dislocated left shoulder when he fought Flanagan (RTD 2) in a bout for the vacant WBO lightweight title. After recovering, Zepeda beat Ammeth Diaz (TKO 1), Miguel Zamudio (TKO 6) and the previously unbeaten Carlos Diaz Ramirez (KO 5) to earn a WBC 140-pound title shot against Ramirez. He gave a strong account of himself but dropped a close decision.

The 34-year-old southpaw rebounded with six wins, including hard-fought win over former two-weight world titleholder Jose Pedraza (UD 12), an up-off-the-canvas shootout with former 140-pound titleholder Ivan Baranchyk (KO 5) and a stirring stoppage over Josue Vargas (TKO 1). Those wins saw him positioned to face Regis Prograis for the vacant WBC title but was stopped in 11 rounds. After getting back to winning ways he was outboxed by Richardson Hitchins (UD 12).

Smith-Zepeda, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT and 7 p.m. GMT

