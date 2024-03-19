New York prospect Jason Castañon found his calling in the boxing ring

Jason Castanon looks for the openings in his pro debut against Luis Rivera-Reyes. Photo by Stephanie Trapp/Boxing Insider

NEW YORK — As the minutes ticked down towards Jason Castañon’s professional debut, the reality of what he was about to undertake was beginning to sink in. The gloves he was about to put on his fists were 8 ounces, four ounces lighter than the ones he wore for his approximately 35 amateur bouts. The 30-year-old from the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn, N.Y. knew he could cause great harm with those on his hands, but could also receive some damage if his opponent connected on him.

In the end, Castañon delivered more than he received in his four-round lightweight bout against Luis Rivera-Reyes, which took place on March 7 at Sony Hall in New York City. After taking some early return fire from the Puerto Rico-based debutant, Castañon put Rivera-Reyes down with a pair of right hands to finish the bout a second before the end of round three.

“It was a great experience, it was way different from the amateurs,” said Castañon, known as “The Joker,” a week after he made the leap to the professional level.

“The gloves are smaller and you have to protect yourself at all times. It could be bad being on the other end. But other than that, it was a good experience. I took the fight to the third round, I got some rounds in. It was fun.”

For Castañon, boxing hasn’t always been about fun. It’s been about survival.

Born to Puerto Rican and Mexican parents, boxing was always playing in the household growing up. He had his first fight at age 15, and boxed until he was 19. That’s when he admits that he got involved with the streets and got into trouble. He returned to boxing at age 25, a decision he says likely saved his life.

“It changed my life for the better, even being a better father, being a better man outside the ring, being responsible, being disciplined,” said Castañon, who made it to the finals of the 2022 Ring Masters Championship, which is USA Boxing Metro’s National Golden Gloves qualifying tournament.

“Thank God because if it wasn’t for this sport I wouldn’t be here right now.”

Trainer Argenis Arce says he was there with open arms when Jason returned to the gym. Arce, who owns the Sweatbox Gym in Sunset Park, has known Castañon since he was 12 years old, when he trained alongside Arce and his coach Juan Rivera. He described Jason as a “troubled youth” who had been on his own since the age of 15, perpetually in and out of trouble.

The boxing gym would end up being the place where he could thrive.

“I’ve done my best for him in providing work at Sweatbox and keeping him focused on boxing and out of the street. It’s been tough; our team at the gym, Jason, [fellow unbeaten pro Joel Telles] and I all share similar stories. I do my best to impose my experience as a big brother and father figure and guide them the best I can,” said Arce.

Boxing is more than just a positive pastime for Castañon. He’s also very good at it, says Arce.

“He has all the makings of a great fighter. Fast, power in both hands, can take a punch and give one. Boxing is a way of life for him. It’s not just something he picked up because it was cool. He lives it and loves it. It’s all he does,” says Arce.

Now, Castañon is looking to make up for lost time, and says he plans to fight again within the next month. He may be known as “The Joker” but Castañon doesn’t take boxing as a laughing matter.

“All my favorite fighters were actually Puerto Rican and Mexican. It’s the best of both worlds, I always come to fight, no matter what. If you’d seen me throughout my amateur career you know what to expect, fireworks,” said Castañon.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020.

