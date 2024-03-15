Cletus Seldin: I Want To Be The Most Active Fighter From New York, Fighting in New York

Photo Credit: Lina Baker, 360 Promotions

It’s been more than twelve years since his last trip to this venue.

Cletus Seldin vividly recalls fighting on Madison Square Garden grounds, even as the opening act of an October 2011 show. The feeling he wants to get back, is the activity that once accompanied his promising career.

“I have to get back to fighting often enough that they don’t forget me,” Seldin told The Ring. “My goal for 2024 is to fight at MSG this Friday, then again in June and November. I want to be the most active fighter from New York fighting in New York.”

First up for the 37-year-young Seldin (27-1, 23 knockouts) is an eight-round bout versus Ecuador’s Jose Angulo (16-7, 9 KOs). Their matchup opens a five-fight telecast on UFC Fight Pass from MSG’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Rising middleweight Callum Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) headlines versus Dauren Yelleusinov (11-3-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-round regional title fight.

The event will mark the fifth fight in exactly 52 weeks for Walsh, all through Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions. That type of schedule is missed by Seldin. The Eastern Long Island native fought twice on HBO in a span of just four weeks as a budding prospect.

Just six fights have followed in the six-plus years since that run. The back end of his two HBO appearances was his lone career defeat. He has since stopped each of his last six opponents. The most recent was veteran Patrick Okine last October 10 at Sony Hall in New York City. Seldin earned a sixth-round stoppage in his 24th fight within his home state.

The bulk of his career has taken place at Paramount Theatre in Huntington. The intimate venue is roughly 30 minutes west of his Yaphank childhood hometown. Seldin was a hot ticket seller at the location, a value he still brings to the table even in NYC.

“If it wasn’t for those show and all the people who came out and bought tickets to support me, I wouldn’t be able to continue this dream.

“Because of them, I’m able to sell. For this show, I sold more than $35,000 in tickets. It’s important to give them what they came for, and prove that I’m worthy of being on Top Rank’s show in June. After that, I’d love to be here when 360 Promotions comes back in November.

“Hopefully by then, I’m fighting for a world title.”

Seldin is ranked within the top ten by the WBA at 140. The current titlist is Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (15-1, 13 KOs), who next defends versus Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. Their bout takes place on March 30 in Las Vegas, two weeks after what Seldin hopes is his seventh consecutive knockout.

“That’s the aim. I can see this fight and then one more before the Rolly fight or whoever has the title,” stated Seldin. “Really, I’d love to get to him next. We’re both fighting in March. If we both win, the timing is spot on for us to get it on.”

The fact that such a goal is still in his sights at a young 37 is a testament to his healthy lifestyle.

It hasn’t quite taken his career where he needs it to go, but there is still room to realize that dream. The next stop on that journey is a better showcase slot than his previous appearance at this location more than a decade ago. Seldin fought off-TV in front of a sparse, yet-to-arrive crowd as the first fight of the night.

The revolution is televised this time around. The ‘Hebrew Hammer’ intends to use the second chance opportunity as a springboard to everything that’s long eluded his career.

“To be able to showcase my skills here is unbelievable,” admitted Seldin. “It’s going to be a memorable moment in my life.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

