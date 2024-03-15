Callum Walsh, Dauren Yeleussinov both make 154-pound limit for NYC fight

Photo by 360 Promotions

Callum Walsh and Dauren Yeleussinov both came in at the 154-pound weight limit Thursday for their ten-round bout at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Walsh (9-0, 7 knockouts) of Cork, Ireland will be headlining his first St. Patrick’s Day card in New York City, while Yeleussinov (11-3-1, 10 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. by way of Kayindy, Kazakhstan is looking to rebound from losses in two of his last three bouts.

Walsh, 23, is a southpaw who is trained by Freddie Roach while Yelussinov is 14 years his senior at 37.

“Callum will be bringing his lucky charms — his left and right fists — when he faces Dauren Yeleussinov tomorrow night in the ring at Madison Square Garden,” said the Hall of Fame trainer Roach. “St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebrants packing The Garden are going to see boxing’s version of The Green Monster, and his name is Callum Walsh, and that’s no blarney.”

The card will be aired live on UFC Fight Pass.

Other weights

Feargal McCrory 129, Carlos Carlson 128.6

Reshat Mati 143, Irving Macias 143

Joseph Ward 172.6, Derrick Webster 174.2

Cletus Seldin 142.4, Jose Anglo 143.6

Nisa Rodriguez 166, Jozette Cotton 167.4

Giovanni Scuderi 213, Brandon Carmack 276.6