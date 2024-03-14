Fight Night Program – Week of March 14-20
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, March 14 – Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada
Mathieu Germain vs. Zsolt Osadan – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Caroline Veyre vs. Agustina Belen Rojas – women’s featherweight – 8 rounds
Derek Pomerleau vs. Milan Ganoska – middleweight – 6 rounds
Kevin Menoche vs. Kristian Dzurnak – middleweight – 6 rounds
Friday, March 15 – MSG Theater, New York
Callum Walsh vs. Dauren Yeleussinov – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Feargal McCrory vs. Carlos Carlson – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Joseph Ward vs. Derrick Webster – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Reshat Mati vs. Irving Macias – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Cletus Seldin vs. Jose Angulo – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass
Saturday, March 16 – The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas
William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes – lightweight – 12 rounds
Both men are long overdue for a proper title shot, and this 12-round eliminator for the IBF and WBA belts should provide the answer to the question of who’s more ready for that challenge. Expect fireworks.
Also on this card:
Floyd Schofield vs. Esteuri Suero – lightweight – 10 rounds
Eric Priest vs. Jose Sanchez – middleweight – 10 rounds
Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Marquice Weston – cruiserweight – 8 rounds
Joel Iriarte vs. Bryan Alexis Carguacundo – welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, March 16 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England
Nathan Heaney vs. Brad Pauls – middleweight – 12 rounds
Liam Davies vs. Erik Robles – junior featherweight – 12 rounds
Pierce O’Leary vs. Hovhannes Martirosyan – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Zach Parker vs. Tyron Zeuge – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Dennis McCann vs. Brad Strand – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Eithan James vs. Owen Cooper – welterweight – 10 rounds
Joe Joyce vs. Kash Ali – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Ezra Taylor vs. Prince Oko Nartey – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Saturday, March 16 – Clube Cassasp, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Patrick Teixeira vs. Edisson Saltarin – middleweight – 10 rounds
Andres Gregorio vs. Luis Golindano – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, March 16 – Vogelsanghalle, Stralsund, Germany
Peter Kadiru vs. Emilio Rodriguez – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Dilar Kisikyol vs. Marisa Nuñez – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds
Viktor Jurk vs. Dominic Vial – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Max Suske vs, Leonel Avila – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Sunday, March 17 – TF Royal Hotel, Castlebar, Ireland
Dillian Whyte vs. Christian Hammer – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Ray Moylette vs. Reuquen Arce – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Gary O’Sullivan vs. Sofiane Khati – middleweight – 10 rounds
Thomas Carty vs. Pavel Sour – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Wednesday, March 20 – Hoops Capital East, Sydney, Australia
Nathaniel May vs. Michael Casama – lightweight – 8 rounds
Jason Fawcett vs. Adem Spaull, 6 rounds – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Fox Australia
