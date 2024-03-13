Amateur standout Joel Iriarte inks promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions

Joel Iriarte

Golden Boy Promotions continues to add to its stable of fighters.

Amateur standout Joel Iriarte is the latest to sign a promotional deal with the Los Angeles-based company, Golden Boy announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Iriarte will make his pro debut this Saturday at the Chelsea Ballroom inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada on the undercard of the William Zepeda-Max Hughes world lightweight title elimination fight (DAZN, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

“Joel is a blue-chip prospect, and he has come to the exact right place to become a world champion,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Joel has championship DNA, and like me, he was a representative of Team U.S.A. and has won gold internationally at the Pan American Games. Fans should be as pumped up as I am for Joel’s debut on Saturday in Vegas and witness the first step in what I believe will be a remarkable career.”

Iriarte, who resides in Bakersfield, California, was a 17-time national amateur champion. The 20-year-old is grateful for the opportunity to sign on with Golden Boy.

“I am truly excited to announce my partnership with Golden Boy Promotions,” said Iriarte. “Joining forces with a legendary organization led by Oscar De La Hoya and (President) Eric Gomez is a dream come true. This marks a new chapter in my career, and I’m ready to bring my skills, passion, and determination to the professional stage. With Golden Boy’s guidance, I’m sure that we can achieve greatness together.”

Lyle Green, the head of Sheer Sports Management, praised Iriarte’s personal foundation that has led to success in the ring.

“Joel is spectacular inside the ring and (is) a high-character young man outside of the ring,” said Green. “He comes from a great family, works hard, and believes in himself. The sky’s the limit for Joel, and we are very excited to guide his career.”

Iriarte will face Bryan Alexis Carguacundo (3-5-2) in a four-round bout. The southpaw Carguacundo has not fought since March 2022, and has lost four of his last six bouts.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing