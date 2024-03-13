Sam Goodman stops Mark Schleibs in four, eyes off Naoya Inoue fight

Sam Goodman (left) lands an uppercut on Mark Schleib - Photo courtesy of No Limit Boxing

Someone in Mark Schleib’s camp should have told him: “don’t poke the bear.”

The 30-year-old Melburnian was on the wrong end of a four-round drubbing when he traveled north to Wollongong to challenge junior featherweight contender Sam Goodman in front of a sell-out home crowd at the WIN Entertainment Centre.

Goodman was sharp, fast and aggressive on his way to scoring the stoppage win two minutes into the fourth round of a scheduled ten-rounder. Not only did he want to put Schleibs in his place, he was keen to show that his 12-round snooze-fest against Chinese southpaw Zhong Liu in Sydney last December was an aberration.

The lead-up to the fight was filled with animosity. Schleibs told Goodman at the kickoff press conference that the only way he could put someone to sleep was if they were watching one of his fights on TV. At the face-off, Goodman slapped him. The weigh-in saw Schleibs shove Goodman, prompting officials, security and members of each team to intervene.

The bad blood was always going to spill over on fight night and it did, with a spiteful Goodman determined to prove why he deserves a shot at Ring 122-pound champion Naoya Inoue.

It didn’t take long for the undefeated Goodman (18-0, 8KOs), rated at No. 4 by The Ring at 122 pounds, to stamp his authority on the fight. Schleibs (13-3, 9KOs) came out firing with the left hook, but Goodman held center ring and began connecting with some clean, crisp shots.

Things only got worse for Schleibs in the second round as Goodman continued to walk him down, suffocating him with pressure as he beat him for speed. The left hook was a particularly versatile weapon for Goodman, who used it to land to the body with precision and to finish off combinations to the head.

By the end of the second round there was desperation in Schleibs’ corner as his trainer Gavan Turner told him in no uncertain terms: “you need to wrestle back some momentum.”

Schleibs nodded in agreement. He knew that was exactly what he needed to do. Unfortunately, he was unable to execute those instructions against his classy opponent.

Goodman continued to back Schleibs up in the third, raking his body and potshotting his head. It was target practice for Goodman, who couldn’t seem to miss.

The situation was so dire for Schleibs that after just nine minutes of action referee Will Soulos felt it prudent to have a conversation with his corner.

“He looks like he’s out on his feet,” Soulos said between rounds. “If he takes the same amount of punishment in this round, I’m stopping the fight.”

It didn’t take long for him to come good on his promise. Goodman teed off on Schleibs again, walking him into shot after shot before trapping him on the ropes. As he proceeded to let his hands go, referee Soulos did the right by stepping in to stop Schleibs from sustaining any further punishment with just over a minute remaining in the fourth.

“It’s good to be home… that was unreal,” the 25-year-old Goodman said after the fight. “It was better than I could have ever imagined, everyone turned up and it was so rowdy. I’m so grateful for everyone that has turned out… we’re going to the top.”

Former IBF junior lightweight titleholder Barry Michael was effusive in his praise for Goodman in the commentary box.

“He has always been a beautiful boxer and he has always had impeccable timing,” he said. “A brilliant exhibition of boxing. One of the most aggressive performances we have ever seen from him. He was really picking him apart and the referee did the right thing.”

Goodman was full of respect for Schleibs in the post-fight interview and added that he showed him something he hadn’t seen before.

“I’ll give him his credit, he came out flying,” he said. “He’s a showman, but I’m number one in the world for a reason. The build-up was different to something I have had throughout my career.”

Goodman’s promoter No Limit Boxing, who also have Tim Tszyu in their stable, are pushing for a shot at undisputed junior featherweight champion Inoue (26-0, 23KOs). No Limit have an ambitious plan to bring the 30-year-old Japanese powerhouse to Australia and while that seems unlikely, anything is possible in the wild world of boxing.

“World titles, that’s the next stop – and we want them here,” Goodman said. “Whoever it is, any of them. I know I’m up to the level.”

Commentator Michael was cautiously optimistic about Goodman’s chances.

“It would be one of the biggest fights in Australian history and he is a chance of pulling off an upset,” he said.