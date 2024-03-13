Jessica McCaskill-Lauren Price RING Championship Set For May 11 In Cardiff

Jessica McCaskill-Lauren Price Fight Poster For May 11 RING Welterweight Championship in Cardiff, Wales. Photo Credit: BOXXER

Lauren Price will get a homecoming assignment for her first world title shot.

BOXXER confirmed that Wales’ Price will challenge The Ring welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill. A press conference was held Wednesday in London for the bout, which will take place on May 11 at Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

The show will air live on Sky Sports in the U.K. and Peacock+ in the U.S.

“Lauren Price is one of the most talented and decorated athletes that Wales has ever produced,” BOXXER founder and chairman Ben Shalom said. “I’m delighted to deliver a huge world title opportunity for Lauren against a very dangerous and experienced champion in Jessica McCaskill.

“This is a chance for Lauren to establish herself as one of boxing’s future pound-for-pound stars. I believe we are looking at an icon of the sport. She is already a gold medallist, already an MBE. This is a real milestone and a monumental moment in her career. This is something she has worked towards since she first put on a pair of gloves.”

McCaskill has held The Ring 147-pound championship since her upset win over Cecilia Braekhus. Their August 2020 DAZN headliner saw McCaskill move up from 140 to dethrone the longtime undisputed champ.

Four defenses have followed within her past five fights. McCaskill lost to England’s Chantelle Cameron (18-1, 8 KOs) in their Nov. 2022 Ring/undisputed 140-pound championship. The setback since cost her the IBF and WBO 147-pound titles. McCaskill, 37, defended her Ring, WBC and WBA belts in a ten-round draw versus Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs), No. 3 at 147, last September 24 in Orlando, Florida.

McCaskill will now also give up the WBC belt in lieu of an ordered mandatory title fight versus Ivana Habazin (22-5, 9 KOs). The sacrifice is worth the risk and reward.

“I don’t know much about Price,” admitted McCaskill, who previously held the WBC and WBA 140-pound titles. “But when it comes to fighters from the UK the expectation is usually lots of back pedaling and holding. I don’t know if this will be the case but coming to Wales means Price is hopefully going to want to put on a good show.

“That’s exactly what I want because I plan on doing the same. I’m here to steal all of her fans. I’m going to show her what it takes to be a champion and the belts will be coming back to America with me.”

Naturally, Price (6-0, 1 KO) has every intention to send home McCaskill empty-handed.

The Ring’s No. 4-rated welterweight contender has been moved at an aggressive pace since her June 2022 debut. Price signed with BOXXER less than a year after her Gold medal haul in the delayed Tokyo Olympics. Her rise to contention included an historic British welterweight title win over Kirstie Bavington last May. Price became the first female boxer to win any version of the British title.

A long overdue fight in her native Wales is up next. The May 11 date takes place just 30 minutes from her Ystrad Mynach hometown.

“I’m over the moon for this fight to finally be getting announced,” said Price. “I know Ben Shalom and my team have been working very hard behind the scenes to make this happen so I just want to say a big thank you to them. The fact it’s in Cardiff is amazing. I’ve not boxed there since I first started out which was a good few years back now. I can’t wait to put on a show in front of my friends, family and Welsh supporters who have been great in supporting me throughout my career. It’ll be an incredible night for sure, to beat the reigning champion in Wales and keep the world titles here will be some feeling.

“Jessica McCaskill is the current champion. She’s game, experienced and strong but I’ll be 100% ready for whatever she brings on the night. I believe in my ability. I back myself and like I said earlier, I can’t wait to bring those world titles back home to Wales, and hopefully this will line me up to bring more massive nights back to Wales in the near future.”

Jake Donovan a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

