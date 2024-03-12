Christian Mbilli signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank and Eye of the Tiger

Christian Mbilli celebrates after his victory over Carlos Gongora in March 2023. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Eye of The Tiger)

Undefeated super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli has inked a long-term co-promotional agreement with Top Rank, who will work alongside Canadian promotional outfit Eye of the Tiger on his career development.

The Cameroon-born, Montreal-based Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) is rated at No. 2 by The Ring at 168 pounds. His ring return will be announced by Eye of the Tiger and Top Rank in the coming weeks.

“It is an honor for me that this co-promotion is taking place with Top Rank,” Mbilli said. “We all know the power of promoters and the significant role they play in the boxing world. So, with Top Rank and Eye of the Tiger joining forces, I certainly have an unbeatable team as I head towards a world championship. A big thank you to my team, which once again demonstrates their hard work with this incredible partnership!”

Mbilli moved from Cameroon to France at 11 years old and began boxing at 15. He soon become one of France’s best amateurs, winning a national title and advancing to the quarterfinals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Following the Olympics, he moved to Montreal to turn professional under the guidance of decorated trainer Marc Ramsay.

Mbilli scored seven knockouts in his first year as a pro. He notched a one-punch knockout over former world title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi in 2022 and grinded out a 10-round decision over Ecuadorian puncher Carlos Gongora the following year. Mbilli had a breakout performance on the Artur Beterbiev-Callum Smith ESPN-televised co-feature in January, beating down Rohan Murdock en route to a sixth-round TKO.

‘’I’m thrilled to be partnering with Top Rank. I believe synergy is key to achieving great things. With the right synergy, 1+1 equals 100. We have an ace, and we’re going after the big names,” said Eye of the Tiger president Camille Estephan.

“I had a ringside seat for Christian’s latest fight, and I was amazed with his power and ferocious nature inside the ring,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He is a special super middleweight talent, and I am pleased to collaborate with our good friends at Eye of the Tiger to help this talented young man achieve his world championship dreams.”

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.