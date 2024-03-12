Richards-Woodall, Edwards-Ory fights set for April 12 in London

Lerrone Richards and Steed Woodall will meet in a super middleweight contest, while Charlie Edwards and Georges Ory will face off in a bantamweight fight, Wasserman Boxing announced on Monday.

The doubleheader dubbed “Don’t Call It A Comeback” will take place at the famed York Hall, London, on Friday, April 12 and air on U.K. terrestrial TV Channel 5.

Richards (18-0, 4 knockouts) turned professional at the same venue back in 2013. He claimed the Commonwealth title by beating Tommy Langford (UD 12) before adding the British title edging past Lennox Clarke (SD 12). The skilled southpaw completed traditional route by picking up the European title versus Giovanni De Carolis (UD 12). He stepped onto the world scene successfully by beating Carlos Gongora (SD 12) in December 2021.

However, just as he seemed primed to make his move he was dehydrated and pulled out of a fight with Zack Chelli in November 2022. Since then, the 31-year-old has won two fights.

Woodall (18-2-1, 11 KOs) made his professional debut in America in 2014. His early career took place stateside and in the Dominican Republic. He won 9 of his first 10 outings, with the lone blemish a draw before he was stopped by Steve Rolls (TKO 4). He got back to winning ways.

The English-born fighter came back to the U.K. in 2017 and after a hiatus returned to boxing in the fall of 2021. After three wins the 29-year-old lost last time out to Padraig McCrory (UD 10).

Edwards (18-1, 7 KOs) was a member of Team GB, he wasn’t able to qualify for the 2012 Olympics and turned professional in 2014. Edwards was fast-tracked to a world title, coming up short against facing the vastly more experienced John Riel Casimero (TKO 10) in just his ninth fight on the undercard of Gennadiy Golovkin-Kell Brook in September 2016.

Several wins following, including winning the British title and just over two-years later Edwards received a second world title opportunity. This time he outpointed big-punching Cristofer Rosales (UD 12) to sneer the WBC 112-pound title. After one defense he fought Julio Cesar Martinez and the fight ended in a controversial third-round technical decision in August 2019. Weight issues saw Edwards vacate the title and jump 115-pounds all the way to bantamweight. The 31-year-old has fought just three times and is looking to make up for lost time.

Ory (17-3-1, 2 KOs) has been a professional for over a decade. After turning professional with a draw the Frenchman won his next five fights he lost to Jeremy Beccu (UD 8). However, he bounced back to gain revenge in a rematch by 10-round unanimous decision.

He unsuccessfully challenged compatriot Karim Guerfi (RTD 9) for the European title in November 2019. The 32-year-old has won his last six fights.

