Vladimir Shishkin faces journeyman Mike Guy on March 28

Vladimir Shishkin (right) vs. DeAndre Ware. Photo credit: Dave Mandel/SHOWTIME

Super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin is hoping for a world title shot.

Shishkin, rated No. 7 by The Ring at 168 pounds, returns to action against gatekeeper Mike Guy on March 28, Salita Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the Wayne State FieldHouse in Detroit, Michigan and will precede the main event bout between unbeaten light heavyweight Juan Carrillo and Quinton Rankin.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

“March 28 is going to feature two fighters on their way to a world title in talent-packed exciting divisions,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “Vladimir Shishkin has been gunning for (Ring Magazine and undisputed super middleweight champion) Canelo Alvarez and, with all the happenings in the division, that time is coming soon.

“Juan Carrillo, with an outstanding amateur career, is coming off a career-best win and is ready to put the division on notice.”

Shishkin and Carrillo are both promoted by Salita.

In his last bout on September 29, Shishkin (15-0, 9 knockouts), who is originally from Stepnoe, Russia and now living and training in Hollywood, Florida, knocked out Mexico’s Ramon Ayala in the second round. In his previous fight in December 2022, Shishkin defeated former world title challenger Jose Uzcategui by unanimous decision.

The 32-year-old Shishkin also holds victories over DeAndre Ware, Ulises Sierra, and Sena Agbeko. He is trained by SugarHill Steward.

Guy has not fought since November 2021. The fight against Kendrick Ball was originally a knockout win for Guy, but the result was overturned to a no contest six months later after Guy reportedly tested positive for Nandrolone and Bolandione, which are both banned anabolic steroid agents.

Prior to the fight against Ball, Guy (12-7-1 1 NC, 5 KOs), who resides in Sacramento, California, had lost his previous three fights, most notably to former world title challenger John Ryder in December 2020. The 43-year-old has faced and lost by decision to Ali Akhmedov and Junior Younan.

The 43-year-old Guy does have victories over then-unbeaten Marco Delgado and once-beaten prospect Eric Moon.

Carrillo (11-0, 8 KOs) defeated Richard Vansiclen by unanimous decision in his last bout on June 9 in a clash of unbeaten prospects. The 31-year-old from Barranquilla, Colombia had stopped his previous six opponents.

Rankin (21-8-2, 16 KOs), who resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, lost by unanimous decision to Deon Nicholson in his last bout on September 14. The 37-year-old had won his previous six fights since back-to-back losses to Chad Dawson and David Morrell in 2019.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing