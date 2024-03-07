Weigh-in Alert: Steven Butler 160, Steve Rolls 159

Photo by Vincent Ethier (Eye of The Tiger)

In a crossroads meeting between Canadian middleweights Steven Butler and his opponent Steve Rolls both made the division limit of 160 pounds ahead of their scheduled 10-round fight at the Montreal Casino in Montreal on Thursday evening.

Butler tipped the scales at 160-pounds. The 28-year-old former two-time world title challenger enters the contest with a record of (33-4-1, (27 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Rolls came in at 159 pounds. The visitor, who has notably shared the ring in losing efforts with Gennadiy Golovkin (KO 4), Edgar Berlanga (UD 10) and, most recently, Austin Williams (UD 10), has a record of 22-3 (12 KOs).

For the chief supporting bout, The Ring’s No. 10-rated super middleweight Osleys Iglesias (9-0, 8 KOs) came in at 168.9 and Marcelo Coceres (32-6-1, 18 KOs) came in at 166.5-pounds.

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse (6-1, 2 KOs) 173.3 vs. Abril Argentina Vidal (10-1, 4 KOs) 170.7 ahead of their WBC female heavyweight title fight.

Mehmet Unal (8-0, 7) 177.7 vs. Facundo Galovar (15-10-2, 9 KOs) 176.4

Luis Santana (10-0, 4 KOs) 136.9 vs. Emiliano Garcia (19-9-1,13 KOs) 135.3

Movladdin Biyarslanov (13-0, 11 KOs) 142 vs. Cristian Palma (33-13-2, 7 KOs) 141

Wilkens Mathieu (7-0, 4 KOs) 171.2 vs. Patrik Fiala (8-4-2, 5 KOs) 171.1

Jhon Orobio (6-0, 6 KOs) 134.3 vs. Christian Gonzalez (12-19-1, 6 KOs) 133.9

