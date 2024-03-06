Alexis Rocha to face Fredrick Lawson in co-main event of Goulamirian-Ramirez

Alexis Rocha (right) vs. Miguel Dumas. Photo / Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos/Golden Boy Promotions

Welterweight prospect Alexis Rocha (23-2, 15 KOs) will be facing Fredrick Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) in a 10-round bout in his return to the YouTube Theater after being the main event last January 2023 for the first-ever boxing event in the venue’s history.

The clash will be the co-main event ahead of the cruiserweight clash between WBA titlist Arsen Goulamirian (27-0, 19 KOs) against former titlist Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (45-1, 30 KOs).

The fight night is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Y12 Boxing and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions, my fans, and my entire team for their constant support,” said Rocha. “My last fight did not go the way that I expected it to. I let a lot of people down, including myself. This next stage of my career is my revenge tour. This is when I become everything I know I was meant to be in this sport. The pain I feel from my last loss will be the pain every opponent feels moving forward.”

“I would like to personally thank the Golden Boy himself, Oscar De La Hoya, for this great opportunity of redemption,” said Fredrick Lawson. “Also, I would like to thank DAZN. I know that Alexis is a top fighter, but so am I, and I will prove it to everyone on March 30. My manager Jacob Zwennes is very confident that I will beat Rocha.”

Also on the DAZN broadcast, Ricardo Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) and Mexico’s Luis “Zari” Hernandez (13-6-1, 8 KOs) will battle it out in a 10-round flyweight bout. Opening the broadcast, Santiago Dominguez (26-0, 20 KOs) will make his U.S. Golden Boy debut against Jose Sanchez (14-3-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight fight. Dominguez was last seen on the undercard of the Yokasta Valle vs. Anabel Ortiz world championship fight in Costa Rica.

On the preliminary card, in a 10-round light heavyweight clash, Kareem Hackett (12-0, 6 KOs) will be taking on Rowdy Montgomery (10-5-1, 7 KOs). Also in the preliminaries, Jonathan “Sugarcane” Cañas (3-0, 2 KOs) will participate in a four-round lightweight fight. Making his professional debut, Ronaldo Mancilla will participate in a four-round light heavyweight fight. In a four-round welterweight bout, Deni Davtian of Kharkiv, Ukraine will also make their professional debut. Opponents for each will be announced soon.

