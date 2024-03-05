Unbeaten lightweight Alan Garcia inks promotional deal with Top Rank

Alan García (left) vs Tomás Ornelas (right) - Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Lightweight prospect Alan Garcia has signed a long-term promotional deal with Top Rank, the Las Vegas-based promotional company announced Monday evening.

“It is a dream come true to sign with Top Rank and Bob Arum,” said Garcia, who is a stablemate of strawweight titlist Yokasta Valle and is managed and trained by Gloria Alvarado. “They have developed countless legendary fighters. I trust Brad Goodman will get me the right fights, and I will work tirelessly to become Top Rank’s next world champion.”

Garcia (11-0, 9 knockouts), who is originally from Ulysses, Kansas and now lives and trains in Los Angeles, California, will return to action on March 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona against an opponent to be determined.

The fight will take place underneath the Oscar Valdez-Liam Wilson and Seniesa Estrada-Yokasta Valle doubleheader, which will stream live on ESPN+.

The 21-year-old began his trek in boxing at the age of seven, becoming one of the top teenage amateur boxers in the country.

“I can’t wait to fight (on) March 29 and continue my march towards a world title.”

After a successful amateur career, which included winning silver medals at the 2016 and 2017 U.S. Junior Olympics as well as the Junior Golden Gloves in 2018, Garcia turned pro in September 2020.

In his last bout on February 8, Garcia scored a devastating first-round knockout win over Tomas Ornelas. In his previous fight on October 14, Garcia won a one-sided decision over Nelson Hampton.

Both victories took place on Top Rank cards.

“Alan Garcia is a sensational young talent with world championship potential,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He has everything it takes, in and out of the ring, to be a superstar in the sport.”

