Srisaket Sor Rungvisai scores close decision win against Guangheng Luan

Srisaket Sor Rungivsai (right) - Photo by Wasim Mather

Former Ring junior bantamweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (55-6-1, 46 knockouts) returned to the ring on Thursday, Feb. 22 facing China’s Guangheng Luan (3-5-1) in a scheduled 6-round bout at the Max Muay Thai Arena in Pattaya, Thailand.

On paper, the fight appeared to be a straightforward task for the former champion, given Luan’s record. However, the Chinese boxer had other plans, applying constant pressure and engaging the champion in an inside battle from the opening round, unleashing strong left hooks and body punches.

Despite facing moments of trouble and being off balance at times, Srisaket relied on his experience to counter his opponent effectively, landing strong left uppercuts to the body and head. Throughout the six rounds, Luan maintained a high punch output, persistently pushing forward and outworking the Thai veteran. Clearly conditioned and determined, the Chinese bantamweight came prepared to engage in a fierce contest. However, to the surprise of many, Srisaket emerged victorious by unanimous decision after six rounds, in a decision that stirred controversy among observers.

At 37 years old, Sor Rungvisai has built a reputation as a crowd-pleaser, consistently delivering thrilling fights that keep fans on the edge of their seats. He has engaged in memorable battles with the likes of Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs), Roman Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs), and Carlos Cuadras (42-5-1, 28 KOs). While his most recent significant bout was against Jesse Rodrigues (19-0, 12 KO’s), Sor Rungvisai has since opted for tune-up fights. However, the toll of his intense fights appears evident, with the veteran fighter displaying signs of fatigue and weariness in his latest outing.

Currently rated at No. 5 by Ring magazine in the junior bantamweight division, the future trajectory of the veteran remains uncertain.

Srisaket’s journey embodies the essence of a real-life underdog story, rising from poverty and overcoming early setbacks, including two losses in his first professional fights in Japan before ascending to become a world champion later in his career and briefly being positioned as one of the world’s top pound-for-pound fighters.