Bryan Mercado vows to make Ckari Mansilla pay for downplaying Mexican boxers

Bryan Mercado could be a fight or two away from entering the upper echelon of the junior featherweight division.

Mercado would need to get past a formidable foe who has nothing to lose and is eager to get under Mercado’s skin.

The once-beaten Mercado will face Ckari Cani Mansilla of Argentina Friday night at the Centro de Convenciones in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Mexico. The 10-round bout will headline a LatinKO Promotions card that will air live on Televisa and TUDN (10 p.m. Mexico City).

Promoter Oswaldo Kuchle has high aspirations for Mercado, and understands the challenge Mansilla brings to the ring, but is confident Mercado can come out victorious.

“We believe Bryan is one of the best fighters in the junior featherweight division,” Kuchle told The Ring Thursday morning. “Friday will be an excellent test. Bryan’s opponent is strong. But if Bryan can win this fight, then that will prove he is a contender for a world title shot and can face one of the top fighters in the division.”

Mercado (27-1, 22 knockouts), who resides in Mexico City, has been irked by comments made by Mansilla in publications that “Argentines are superior than Mexicans, on countless topics, including sports, particularly soccer and boxing.”

The 28-year-old chose to remain diplomatic and looks forward to responding to Mansilla’s words in the ring.

“He’s going to pay,” said Mercado earlier this week. “Not only has he insulted me, but my people as well. As a Mexican, I will not allow that to happen. I do like to talk, but I will do so with my fists.”

In his last bout on October 20, Mercado stopped Mzuvukile Magwaca in the opening round. Five months prior to the win over Magcawa, Mercado knocked out Lamberto Macios, also in the opening round.

Seven of Mercado’s last eight victories have come by knockout. Mercado’s only blemish was a split-decision loss to Rigoberto Nava in his second fight as a pro in September 2015.

Mansilla (16-2, 12 KOs), who resides in Cordoba, Argentina, stopped Alexis Luis Rearte in the fifth round of his last bout on August 26. It was his first fight in over two years, which was a split-decision loss to then-unbeaten prospect Hector Sosa.

In the co-feature, Jorge Lugo Cota (13-0, 10 KOs) of Los Mochis, Mexico will face Jesus Cuadro in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Cuadras (20-8, 16 KOs), who is originally from Caracas, Venezuela and now resides in Tijuana, Mexico, has lost four of his last seven defeats, including to Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz and Liam Wilson.

