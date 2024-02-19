Ali Izmailov aims to prove he’s the ‘hidden gem of the division’ vs Britton Norwood

Ali Izmailov (raised hand)

Ali Izmailov is eager for a serious step-up in opposition, even if that means facing the two best fighters in the light heavyweight division.

Izmailov will face Britton Norwood Tuesday night at the Wayne State University FieldHouse in Detroit, Michigan. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout featuring unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Andrael Holmes, Jr. facing Marlon Harrington.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

The 30-year-old Izmailov, who is originally from Malgobek, Russia and now resides in Detroit, is rated at No. 10 by The Ring in the light heavyweight division.

In his last fight on June 9, Izmailov (11-0, 7 knockouts) scored the most impressive win on paper, thus far, in his young pro career, defeating fringe contender Charles Foster by unanimous decision. Izmailov dropped Foster in round five in a clash of unbeaten fighters at 175 pounds.

In 2022, Izmailov faced two unbeaten fighters, stopping Abraham Tebes and decisioning Eric Murguia over four months later.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita believes Izmailov is ready to face the upper echelon of fighters in the light heavyweight division.

“Ali Izmailov (is) maybe the third best light heavyweight in the world,” Salita told The Ring over the weekend. “In his last four fights, he beat three undefeated boxers.

“He is a hidden gem of the division, but I believe, with an impressive win on (Tuesday, he) will get people to notice him and include him in the conversations with the champions. Those two guys are (Artur) Beterbiev and (Dmitry) Bivol.”

Norwood (13-4-1, 10 KOs) knocked out once-beaten Nicolas Masseroni in the opening round of his last bout on April 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he now lives and trains.

The 36-year-old southpaw has won five of his last six bouts, with the only blemish coming in December 2021, which was a first round knockout loss to prospect Joseph Ward.

Tuesday’s card will mark the first ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ event that will be promoted by Salita Promotions. Other fight cards will reportedly take place later this year as part of a series, highlighting fighters who live and train in the Detroit area, including Michigan.

