Junior middleweight contender Charles Conwell signs with Golden Boy Promotions

Unbeaten junior middleweight contender Charles Conwell has entered a new chapter in his boxing career.

Conwell, who is rated No. 9 by The Ring at 154 pounds, has signed a multi-fight deal with Golden Boy Promotions, it was announced Friday.

“Conwell has it all – power, ring presence, and an Olympic pedigree that has him prepared for any kind of pressure he’ll face in the ring,” said Oscar De La Hoya, who is the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “Now we are going to bring him back the ‘Golden Boy’ way, having him fight often and tough competition to make sure he’s ready to chase world championship gold.”

Mark Habibi, who manages Conwell, agrees.

“I’m so excited for Charles to be represented by Golden Boy,” said Habibi, who manages fighters under his Wise Owl Boxing banner. “Charles is at the point in his career where he’s at the cusp of a world title opportunity and we’re excited to have Golden Boy in our corner to get us that shot Charles has been dreaming about since he was a kid.”

The 26-year-old Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs), who resides in Cleveland, Ohio, has not fought since November 2022, defeating Juan Carlos Abreu by majority decision.

Since making his pro debut in April 2017, after representing the U.S. at the 2016 Olympic Games, Conwell has fought and beaten modest opposition. In an 11-month stretch, Conwell fought and defeated three unbeaten opponents, Wendy Toussaint, Madiyar Ashkeyev, and Juan Carlos Rubio. All three victories came by knockout.

Conwell is at the peak of his career, and is eager to face the top fighters in a loaded junior middleweight division.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Conwell. “I’m happy, and can’t wait to get back in the ring. I want to thank Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya, and (President) Eric Gomez for the opportunity and for believing in me. ‘Bad News’ is back.”

Conwell is currently rated No. 1 by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

