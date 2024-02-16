Lindolfo Delgado to face Carlos Sanchez in Valdez-Wilson undercard on March 29

Jair Valtierra (L) and Lindolfo Delgado (R) exchange punches during their junior welterweight fight at Desert Diamond Arena on August 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Unbeaten junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado, a 2016 Mexican Olympian, is set to make his 2024 debut.

Delgado will face countryman Carlos Sanchez in a 10-round bout Friday, March 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Delgado-Sanchez is added to a card that features Oscar Valdez against Liam Wilson in the 10-round main event and the 12-round strawweight Ring championship clash between WBA/WBC titlist champion Seniesa Estrada and IBF/WBO queen Yokasta Valle.

The entire card will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

“With every fight, we continue to get better,” said Delgado. “We train thoroughly in each camp so that I can give the very best of myself in the ring and move closer to a world title. 2024 is going to be a big year, and I can’t wait to perform in front of the great Arizona fans.”

Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) graduated from prospect to contender in August 2022 when he upset the previously unbeaten knockout artist Omar Aguilar by unanimous decision. That eight-round fight ranked among the year’s best slugfests, and Delgado carried his momentum into 2023. He went 3-0 last year, dominating Clarence Booth over eight one-sided rounds in February, nearly shutting out Jair Valtierra over 10 rounds in August, and starching Luis Hernandez in four rounds in November.

Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs) is an eight-year pro who has only been stopped once. Last September, he dropped a 10-round decision to Canadian standout Steve Claggett in Gatineau, Canada. Three months later, he got back on the winning track with an eight-round points verdict over Carlos Diaz.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.