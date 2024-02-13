Jamel Herring faces Jackson Jon England on April 3 in Australia

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 22: Jamel Herring flexes on the scale ahead of his fight with Shakur Stevenson for the WBO world junior lightweight championship fight at Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center on October 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Jamel Herring has a date and opponent finalized for his next fight.

Herring will face Jackson Jon England on April 3, manager Jerry Cazarez told The Ring Monday afternoon. The 10-round bout will take place at the 36ers Arena in Adelaide, Australia and will stream live on the Stan application.

A regional title belt will be on the line.

“We are excited about Jamel fighting in Australia,” Cazarez told The Ring Monday. “(This fight) gives him a chance to stay busy and fight for a WBO title. With a win, he would be one step closer to his goal of reclaiming his title. Thanks to his promoter, Lou DiBella, he’s got (this) opportunity.”

The 38-year-old Herring (24-4, 12 knockouts), who grew up in Coram, N.Y. and now resides in Mason, Ohio, last fought on November 7, stopping previously-unbeaten Nicholas Molina in the opening round. The victory over Molina took place about a year and a half after losing by unanimous decision to Jamaine Ortiz.

Herring won the WBO world junior lightweight in May 2019, defeating Masayuki Ito by unanimous decision. He would make three successful, including a knockout victory over Carl Frampton in April 2021.

Less than seven months later, Herring would lose his WBO title in a knockout defeat to Shakur Stevenson.

Herring is confident he can again be a world titleholder and believes an impressive performance and statement win could earn him a shot against WBC world titleholder O’Shaquie Foster or IBF world titleholder Joe Cordina.

“I’m excited for the chance my team and Lou DiBella have provided to climb the rankings and vie for another world title shot,” Herring told The Ring Monday evening. “Competing on foreign turf is always a great experience, and truth be told, I may have to get used to it this year, if the road map drawn up goes it way. But, it’s an opportunity to connect with new fans and broaden my horizons.

“Jackson England is a formidable opponent, regardless of what the record suggests. I’m aware of the challenge he presents, and I’m preparing to bring my A-game. These are the battles that sharpen my skills and pave the way to a world title. I’m focused on delivering a performance as sharp and precise as my last agaisnt Molina.”

England (15-3, 8 KOs), who resides in Perth, Australia, lost a close unanimous decision to former world title challenger Liam Wilson in his last bout on December 15.

The 26-year-old had won his previous two bouts after losing by unanimous decision to Paul Fleming in February 2022.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper.

