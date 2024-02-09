Weigh-in Alert: Liam Dillon and Reece Bellotti and undercard ready for war in London

Liam Dillon and Reece Bellotti weigh In ahead of their British & Commonwealth junior lightweight title on February 10, 2024- Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Dillon vs. Reece Bellotti will be clashing on Saturday at Indigo at The O2 in London, with a strong undercard in an event shown live worldwide on DAZN.

Here is what the fighters had to say ahead of their respective clashes:

British and Commonwealth junior lightweight titles

LIAM DILLON 129.9 lbs v REECE BELLOTTI 129.4 lbs

(Chingford, England) (Watford, England)

“It’s my boyhood dream come true,” said Liam Dillon. “The best fights were when they unified the British and Commonwealth titles. I’m looking forward to this and hopefully seeing what the next step is. Reece has been around for a long time. He comes to fight. I’m looking forward to a good scrap. I see a Dillon win. I’m going to be victorious.”



“It’s the best looking belt in boxing and it’s always been a title that I’ve wanted to win,” said Reece Bellotti, about the British belt. “I’ve got the chance Saturday night. My confidence is high, really high. I’ve been written off. I’ve had three back-to-back wins against good fighters. I probably wasn’t expected to win those fights either. I won them in good style. Dillon’s style and my style are bound to gel well and we’ll be in for a great fight. Nobody has gone looking for me yet, so I’m probably not going to change that. Our styles will make for a fan favourite fight.”

Lightweight contest

CAMERON VUONG 136.5 lbs v ISHMAEL ELLIS 135.9 lbs

(Blyth, England) (Birmingham, England)

“I’m taking him very seriously. I know that he’s a very tough durable fighter,” said Vuong. “He’s been in with the likes of Dalton Smith and Harlem Eubank. I know he comes to win. He’s got a winning record and he’s a very tough man so I’m taking him very seriously. I’m 100% focused on Saturday night. I want to be in real fights. I want to be able to showcase my skills and on Saturday night I’ll do just that.”



“We’ll find out on Saturday night if this is a step too far for Cameron this early on in his career,” said Ellis. “Obviously I’ve got losses on my record and that but like Cameron just said near enough every loss on my record has been to a real big name – Matchroom fighters and everything. I don’t come just to get rolled over or just come to collect the money. I’m coming to fight and win. I think it’s good for Cameron to have someone like me because I’m going to come and put it on him. I’m going to fight, I’m not just going to stand in there and roll over just to make him look good.”

Light-Heavyweight contest

CRAIG RICHARDS 176.7 lbs v BORIS CRIGHTON 176.2 lbs

(Crystal Palace, England) (Glasgow, Scotland)

“I’m not looking past Boris – Boris is a good fighter,” said Richards. “My first focus is Saturday night but I’ve got aspirations to be pushing on to big things. I knew that Shane McGuigan would be able to show me more. i didn’t know he had THAT much more to show me. I didn’t know I had that much more ceiling. He’s very good at what he does. He watches what I do and gets the best out of me. He shows me my flaws and my strengths. It’s a work in progress. I’m just taking it step by step.”

“To be honest at this short notice there’s not much that I can do as far as this man is concerned,” said Crighton. “On the night it’s all going to come down to how much I want it. With ten days’ notice it doesn’t matter how much you prepared or how much you’re not prepared. When you get a phone call it depends how much you want it and how much you want to win. It doesn’t matter what he brings to the table, all that matters is how much I want to win. That’s what matters to me. We play it by ear. You can’t go in there reckless with the level of fighter that he is.”

Junior bantamweight contest

SHANNON RYAN 114.9 lbs v JASMINA ZAPOTOCZNA 114.5 lbs

(Watford, England) (Wakefield, England)



“I think the 10 rounds will suit me well,” said Ryan. “When I was doing the eights previously I was cruising through them. The 2 minutes are what we have to do, it’s quite short, it’s quite short – I would like three. I think ten 2’s will suit me perfect. I’m looking forward to it. What do I believe will happen? You’re going to get a spicy performance. I’m still sharp, I’m just super strong right now. My IQ has increased, I’ve improved yet again and I just can’t wait for you all to see pure chaos in the ring.”



“Shannon is a good fighter,” said Zapotoczna. “I think it’s a massive opportunity for me, for us. Yeah, let’s do this. I can’t say too much obviously. I just love boxing. It doesn’t matter to me what skills and what plusses or minuses my opponent has got. I’ve just need to do my job, get in the ring and do whatever I can to win. Let’s put on a show.”

Cruiserweight contest

JOHN HEDGES 199.2 lbs v ERDOGAN KADRIJA 195.4 lbs

(Takeley, England) (Hamburg, Germany)

“If you’ve seen the development of me since I turned pro, it doesn’t even look like I’m the same person. I’ve developed as myself and as a person – filling out naturally,” said Hedges. “It’s inevitable that I was going to be a cruiserweight. I’m six foot six and I’m still only 21. The development is still going to carry on, even more so now. I’ve never been so comfortable in sparring and in training. Everything is just clicking in place now.”

Middleweight contest

JACK OLIPHANT 161.7 lbs v JENSEN IRVING 162.3 lbs

(Greenwich, England) (Swindon, England)

Lightweight contest

IBRAHEEM SULAIMAAN 135.3 lbs v JORDAN PATRICK TOMASONI 136.5 lbs

(Birmingham, England) (Nice, France)

Heavyweight contest

EMMANUEL ODIASE 259.6 lbs v AMINE BOUCETTA 231 lbs

(Hamburg, Germany) (Ghent, Belgium)

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.