Subriel Matias travels to Mexico to get ready for title defense against Liam Paro

Junior welterweight Subriel Matias. Photo by Esdel Palermo/Fresh Productions

Subriel Matias’ next world title defense could be under a new promotional banner.

Matias will likely defend his IBF junior welterweight title against unbeaten Liam Paro later this year. According to the newspaper El Nuevo Dia of Puerto Rico, Matias’ fight against Paro would take place in June or July.

The site of the fight could be in his native Puerto Rico, where he resides in the town of Fajardo.

Matias is currently rated No. 3 by The Ring at 140 pounds.

The 31-year-old Matias stopped Shohjahon Ergashev in his last bout on November 25 in an action fight that officially ended a few seconds into round six. Matias won the vacant IBF world title belt in his previous fight on February 25 of last year, stopping Jeremias Ponce after the fifth round.

The win over Ergashev was Matias’ last with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

Matias stated he is open to dealing with PBC, but is focused on a training camp in his title defense against Paro.

“I’m going into (training camp) with more confidence,” stated Matias on Sunday, prior to getting on a plane to Mexico City, where he will set up his training camp in nearby Jiquipilco. “We are no longer with PBC, (as) the matter is more serious. The doors are open, but our next fight will not be with them.

“(Paro) is a warrior and he has his skill set. He can stand and exchange. He is a southpaw and is strong. We have to see if he has the same (guts) as me. I like that, and that is what the fan likes to see, because no one wants to see two fighters running around the ring.”

Juan Ivan Orengo, who promotes Matias, stated the fight with Paro is “90 percent done and that Paro’s side has accepted all terms in the deal.” Orengo also stated Matias’ title defense could stream live on DAZN.

Paro has a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing, which exclusively streams its fight cards on DAZN.

The 27-year-old Paro (24-0, 15 KOs), who resides in Brisbane, Australia, is currently not rated in the top 15 by the IBF. In his last bout on December 9, Paro dropped Montana Love twice en route to a knockout win in round six. He was scheduled to challenge then-WBC world titleholder Regis Prograis on June 17, but had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury suffered in training camp.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

