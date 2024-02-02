Weights from Houston: Quashawn Toler, Vlad Panin ready for Red Owl showdown

Photo by Red Owl Boxing

Quashawn Toler and Vlad Panin both made weight for their ten-round welterweight bout on Friday night at the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, Tex.

Toler (17-1, 12 knockouts) of Cincinnati, Ohio came in at 145.8 pounds while Panin (17-1, 10 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of Belarus came in at the division limit of 147 pounds.

The bout will headline a 5-bout card presented by Red Owl Boxing, which will air live on DAZN beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

In the co-featured bout, Breyon Gorham (15-0, 13 KOs) will take on Wilfredo Flores (10-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight round fight in the junior welterweight division. Gorham of Houston by way of Gary, Ind. came in at 139 pounds while Flores of North Tonawanda, N.Y. by way of Puerto Rico was 138.6 pounds.

The series, which debuted last November, will air on DAZN on the first Friday of every month.

Other weights

Edel Gomez – 174.6 lbs. James Weissman – 178.0 lbs.

Jose Camacho Torres – 122.0 lbs. Luis Alberto Lopez – 121.0 lbs

De Priest Joseph Johnson – 158.8 lbs. Aaron Mick – 161.0 lbs.