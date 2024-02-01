Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Ring heavyweight clash undercard and TV info

An unprecedented broadcast distribution deal for ‘Ring of Fire’, the Ring heavyweight championship fight between WBC titleholder Tyson Fury and Ring champion Oleksandr Usyk, has been set for fans worldwide.

In a groundbreaking agreement, the fight will be available to fans on PPV across three major UK sports broadcasters: TNT Sports, DAZN, and Sky Sports.

The Fury vs Usyk ‘Ring of Fire’ card will feature two further world championship fights at the Kingdom Arena, in Riyadh.

Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will risk the belt against former titlist and champion of the World Boxing Super Series, Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) with the IBF belt at stake as well in a rematch. Briedis is rated No. 1 by The Ring at cruiserweight.

Undefeated IBF junior lightweight titlist Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs), rated at No. 3 by The Ring at that weight, will make a second defense of his belt in all-British clash against when he takes on Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7KOs).

Former light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs) will continue his run at cruiserweight by taking on the unbeaten Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs) from Sweden.

Also featuring is British heavyweight Moses Itauma (7-0, 5 KOs), along with cruiserweight and 2021 Olympian David Nyika (8-0, 7 KOs) from New Zealand.

