New Faces: Jacob Bank

Danish boxer Jacob Bank with his two belts, photographed outside the former royal castle Koldinghus in his hometown of Kolding, Denmark Photo: Frank Cilius

Age: 22

Home country: Kolding, Denmark

Weight class: super middleweight

Height: 6-foot-0 (185 cm)

Amateur record: 75-15

Turned pro: 2020

Pro record: 11-0 (6 knockouts)

Trainer: Leon Holdback, Nickolaj Dittmann, Morten Jacobsen and Brian Mathiasen.

Manager: CHJ Management – Christian Henriksen

Promoter: TK Promotions

Best night of pro career and why: Bank is most happy with a 10-round shutout decision against a more experienced professional last summer.

“The best night of my pro career is definitely when I beat Ralfs Vilcans (undefeated at that time) in my hometown Kolding, Denmark,” Bank told The Ring.

Worst night of pro career and why: The 22-year-old won a six-round unanimous decision over Novak Radulovic in June 2021. However, despite sweeping all the rounds, he wasn’t at his best.

“To be honest, I don’t have anything to complain about, or any bad nights,” he said, before zeroing in on one. “But if I have to pick one it would be my third fight, which was when the coronavirus was peaking in Denmark, and I had just recovered from the virus myself. The virus had made an impact on my lungs, which made it hard for me to breathe when I was performing.”

What’s Next: Bank will be facing experienced veteran Ronny Landaeta at the Forum, Kolding on Saturday.

“I feel confident, but it’s going to be a test for me doing the last couple of rounds because it’s my first time boxing twelve rounds,” he said.

Landaeta (21-5, 12 KOs) turned professional in 2014 in Spain. He won his first 16 fights before tasting defeat for the first time against the vastly more experienced two-time world title challenger Robin Krasniqi (UD 12) in November 2018.

The now 40-year-old Venezuelan-born fighter has since found himself on the losing end when he’s stepped up against Aslambek Idigov (MD 12), Kevin Lele Sadjo (UD 10), Christian Mbilli (TKO 3) and split two fights with Jose Luis Navarro Jr. (TKO 6/ L TKO 9) for the Spanish super middleweight title.

This looks a good learning curve fight for Bank, one he should win and pick up experience. The Dane is not a noted puncher and I expect him to win a relatively wide 12-round unanimous decision.

Why he’s a prospect: Bank won four Danish national amateur titles and was also Nordic champion.

He has hopes of representing his country on the grandest stage but it wasn’t meant to be.

“I was in line to go to the Olympics, but at the moment the coaches at the national boxing team wouldn’t let me do both pro and amateur, so I had to choose,” he explained.

Bank feels he does two things very well: “It’s definitely my speed and my jab.”

His promoter, Kasper Holgersen of TK Promotions, has known Bank since he was 12-years-old and has high hopes for his fighter.

“[It] did not take long before people could see that he was a exciting talent,” said Holgersen. “I am impressed with his dedication and determination. He is really mature for his age, and his boxing IQ is on a high level. It is rare to see a jab as good as Jacob’s.

“Jacob has always been easy to talk to and has always taken his time to speak with people. My prediction is that he will be the next superstar in Scandinavia.”

Why he’s a suspect: The young fighter hasn’t yet had the opportunity to go into camp and spar with other top fighters but it is something that would aid his development.

He doesn’t appear to be a big puncher, but as he gains experience his strength that may also improve. Bringing in foreign opposition is key, and it is something his team is doing.

Bank says he needs to continue to get better in all areas: “I keep working hard to improve everything I can. But not anything in particular.”

Holgersen appreciates it’s a process that will take time, but that is something they are affording him.

“We need to give him more fights, so he can be more experienced,” said the promoter. “I think we will see a stronger Jacob in the next two years, he will grow bigger as he ages.”

Storylines: Bank was born in a small city called Amitsboel, close to Kolding, a sea port in the south of Denmark. The middle child of three, spent time between there and nearby Vejle.

“I had a lot of energy growing up, which made it hard for me to focus when I was in school,” he said of his formative years.

When he was 8-years-old he asked his mother if he could try boxing.

“But I was told, ‘No.’ from my mom,” he said. “When I turned 10-years-old, she gave in and let me go to my first boxing class.

“I think the reason why I like boxing is because I am the only one to blame for either a win or loss. Growing up I have tried a lot of team sports but nothing that really had my interest like boxing.

“Boxing helped me burn off steam and become more focused on a daily basis. I actually think it kind of saved my education in some ways.”

Bank isn’t getting carried away and looking too far into the future.

“My goal is always getting better and just focusing on one fight at the time,” he said. He moved to Kolding with his girlfriend Sascha, and became a father to a little boy. He is a full-time boxer and spends his free time with his young family.

“I guess you can say that I’m kind of a, ‘no place like home’ kind of guy,” he said.

Fight-By-Fight Record

2023

Sept. 1 – Almir Skrijelj – TKO 2

June 24 – Ralfs Vilcans – UD 10

Feb. 25 – Taras Holovashchenko – RTD 3

2022

Oct. 1 – Rafael Bejeran – RTD 1

June 11 – Idaas Redjdal – KO 3

April 9 – Christian Mazzon – UD 8

2021

Nov. 13 – Aku Kanninen – RTD 7

Aug. 28 – Viacheslav Andreiev – UD 6

June 25 – Novak Radulovic – UD 6

2020

Dec. 5 – Gaston Due – UD 4

Sept. 26 – Birkan Garip – KO 2

