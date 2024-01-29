Mykell Gamble rolls the dice against Damian Alcala on ProBox card

Mykell Gamble (right) with his co-manager Jamel Herring. Photo from Herring

In the eyes of Jerry Cazarez, signing Mykell Gamble to a managerial deal was anything but a gamble.

Gamble has the opportunity to show why he could be a legit featherweight prospect Wednesday, squaring off against Damian Alcala at the Whitesands (also known as the ProBox TV) Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The six-round bout will open the card that will stream live on the ProBox TV application and YouTube page (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Cazarez co-manages Gamble with former world junior lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring under the First to Fight Management banner. Cazarez believes Gamble is very talented and has a bright future in the sport.

“It’s the first fight of what should be a big year for Mykell,” Cazarez told The Ring late Saturday night. “Jamel, ProBox TV, and I all feel that he will be a world champion at 126 pounds. This is the year he puts everyone on notice.”

In his last bout on November 1, Gamble knocked out Carlos Dos Santos Rocha in the opening round. The win over Dos Santos Rocha was his first fight under the promotional banner of ProBox TV.

The 22-year-old resides in Cincinnati, which has a rich boxing history, including the likes of former heavyweight world champion Ezzard Charles and former world junior welterweight champion Aaron ‘Superman’ Pryor. In recent years, Adrien Broner and Robert Easter represented the ‘Queen City’ as world titleholders.

Cazarez hopes to continue signing fighters to his management team, including fighters from Cincinnati.

“The city is full of talent that just needs the opportunity to be great,” said Cazarez. “We pride ourselves on giving them the chance to make their dreams a reality.”

Alcala (7-3, 1 KO), who is originally from Tijuana and now resides across the U.S.-Mexico border in Chula Vista, California, lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten Dominic Valle in his last bout on September 6. The loss to Valle snapped a three-fight winning streak.

In the main event, former WBO junior featherweight world titleholder Angelo Leo (22-1, 10 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada will face Mike Plania (29-3, 16 KOs) of The Philippines in a 10-round featherweight bout.

