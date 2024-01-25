Callum Walsh faces Dauren Yeleussinov on March 15 at The Theater at MSG

Callum Walsh fields questions from the UFC media at the press conference UFC 295 and his NYC debut. Photo: 360 Promotions

Unbeaten junior middleweight Callum Walsh will face Dauren Yeleussinov on March 15, 360 Boxing Promotions announced Wednesday. The 10-round bout will take place inside The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

“Following Callum’s impressive performance before an energetic crowd on November 9 in his debut at Madison Square Garden, we started making plans for him to headline on a truly New York City Irish weekend,” said Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions. “Dauren Yeleussinov presents another tough test for Callum in the main event and we look forward to announcing an action-packed undercard featuring some of the top New York City-based fighters.”

Walsh (9-0, 7 knockouts), who is originally from Cork, Ireland and now lives and trains in Hollywood, California, won a hard-fought unanimous decision over once-beaten Ismael Villarreal. Walsh overcame a knockdown that was scored during the final round to win by scores of 97-92, 97-92, and 96-93.

The 22-year-old previously fought on August 26, stopping Juan Jose Velasco of Argentina after the fourth round. Walsh fought four times in 2023.

The southpaw Walsh, who was an amateur standout before turning pro in December 2021, is trained by Freddie Roach.

The March 15 fight will coincide with the Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. Last year, on March 16, Walsh dropped Wesley Tucker four times en route to a knockout win during the second round on a card that took place in Boston, Massachusetts.

Yeleussinov (11-3-1, 10 KOs), who is originally from Kayindy, Kazakhstan and now resides in Brooklyn, New York, last fought on October 29, losing by split decision to once-beaten Pius Mpenda. In his previous fight on March 21, Yeleussinov stopped journeyman Bakhrom Payazov in the second round.

The 37-year-old’s most notable fight was a first round knockout loss to unbeaten Junior Younan in July 2022.

Yeleussinov is the older brother of Daniyar Yeleussinov, who won an Olympic gold medal in 2016 and is unbeaten welterweight, but is currently inactive as a fighter.

