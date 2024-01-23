Seigo Yuri Akui outpoints Artem Dalakian via controversial UD, wins WBA flyweight title

Artem Dalakian and Seigo Yuri Akui weigh-in for their WBA flyweight title bout. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Seigo Yuri Akui ended Artem Dalakian’s six-year WBA flyweight title reign and unbeaten record in controversial fashion, outpointing the 36-year-old Ukrainian veteran by head-scratching unanimous decision on Tuesday at the EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Akui (18-3-1, 11 KOs), The Ring’s No. 10-rated flyweight, won by scores of 116-112, 117-111 and a ludicrous tally of 119-109. Dalakian (22-1, 15 KOs), The Ring’s No. 4-rated flyweight, appeared to control the distance and pace of the non-eventful fight, troubling the 28-year-old Japanese challenger with his jab, lateral and upper-body movement, counterpunching and unorthodox style and rhythm.

Akui is known for his pressure and punching power, but Dalakian made him miss with his vaunted right hand and constantly resent his feet while in pursuit. Akui was hesitant to let his hands go in combination but, to his credit, he never stopped trying to cut the ring off on the elusive and frustrating Dalakian, who appeared to tire out in the late rounds. Akui had most of his success after Round 8, finally cornering Dalakian for more than a few seconds and landing right hands and some hooks. Round 11 looked like a clear round for Akui, but most of the rounds appeared like a game of slow cat and fast mouse that favored the Ukrainian.

Dalakian’s team will likely protest the decision, which was rendered by non-Japanese judges Raul Caiz Sr. (116-112), Luis Pabon (117-111) and Guillermo Perez Pineda (119-109), and lobby the WBA to grant their fighter an immediate rematch.

