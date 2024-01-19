Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke face off in Puerto Rico ahead of their March 2 clash

Amanda Serrano (left) and Nina Meinke (right) - Photo by Jan Nieves/Most Valuable Promotions

It will certainly be the biggest female boxing event in Puerto Rico’s history when Amanda Serrano takes on Germany’s Nina Meinke at the island’s 18,000-seat Coliseo José Agrelot, known as the “Choliseo”, in the capital city of San Juan.

“I’m expecting what every female fighter comes to do. That’s to fight,” said Serrano, the reigning Ring featherweight champion, from the dais at local Distrito T-Mobile complex on Thursday, in the first official press conference to promote their March 2 Ring featherweight championship bout. “[Nina] has an opportunity to win all my belts, to show the world that she’s capable of beating Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano. I know she’s a tough, durable fighter and a very talented and skilled fighter, but I believe it’s going to be a great fight between both of us. Both of us really want this, and we’re gonna prove to the world that there’s no backing down.”

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 knockouts), who already fought several time in her native land after resettling in New York as a young girl, expressed her amazement at the love and the support she gets from her compatriots.

“Pinch me,” she said, smiling. “It’s so surreal looking around and to be back at home as the main event. I am super honored. Thank you so much to MVP for putting on an amazing show and for putting me as the main event with Jake Paul as co-main event. He’s such a gentleman that he said, ‘This is your Island,” so he’s given me the opportunity and I’m super excited to be here, to have an amazing opponent, to come out and showcase women’s boxing once again. I can’t wait for Saturday, March 2nd. It’s going to be a beautiful night here in Puerto Rico.”

Even though he is a popular figure who has already headlined several boxing events, Jake Paul decided to fight in the co-main event this time, in sign of support and respect for Serrano, who is also promoted by him through his Most Valuable Promotions outfit.

Serrano appreciated the gesture with kind words.

“I’m used to performing, going out and sitting and watching Jake perform. Now it’s the opposite,” said Serrano. “I don’t mind being co-main event, and he said there’s no way in the world that he was going to be the main event. This is my island. So I’m truly thankful for this opportunity. But it’s going to be kind of weird because it’s not only Jake that’s fighting, I have Krystal (Rosado), (Jonathan) Bomba (Gonzalez) and I have to watch all those fights before my fight. So, I’m gonna be a nervous wreck in the locker room, but I’m gonna be ready to go out there and perform.”

After presenting Serrano with a gift in the form of a bear statuette symbolizing peace and friendship, Meinke (18-3, 4 KOs) expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

“It was great, it was absolutely amazing,” said Meinke, rated at No. 2 by The Ring at featherweight, referring to the moment in which she learned about this offer to fight in Puerto Rico. “As soon as we got the information that we’re going to fight Amanda Serrano, I was right back in the gym preparing for it. It’s great to be here. This is boxing, and it’s all about the atmosphere, and it motivates me a lot, so I can’t wait for a full Coliseo, which I think is going to be sold out. I’m really looking forward to it.”

In consonance with Serrano’s decision to fight only in the 12×3 (twelve rounds of three minutes each) format, Meinke expressed her support as well.

“Well first of all, much respect for Amanda that she started all the equality in boxing. This is what we need. It’s not just talk — it’s doing it. I’m very proud to be part of it now, and for me it was no question not to do it. It doesn’t really change a lot for me, because I train with men anyway and we train three-minute rounds. The training is obviously more intense now, but still, I’m used to three-minute rounds. Like I said, I’m really proud to be part of this movement for women’s boxing.”

Given the fact that she’s the underdog in a visiting country, Meinke knows that her chances of victory are limited, but she likes her chances nonetheless.

“Well of course [Amanda is] a very strong boxer and I really respect her. But I’m also a very skilled fighter. I had a long amateur career and fought over 70 fights, so I’m also an experienced boxer. This is going to be a great fight. We will show the world that women’s boxing is very good and strong.”

Jonathan Gonzalez will be defending his belt in the undercard

In what could be an emotional fight, local hero Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez will be facing fellow Puerto Rican Rene Santiago in a rare championship bout between two local fighters.

“I’m happy to be on this big card on March 2,” said Santiago, rated at No. 1 by The Ring at junior flyweight, who will be putting his WBO belt at stake in that fight. “It’s a big opportunity to do my third defense in Puerto Rico. It’s been 7 years, and I have not fought in Puerto Rico. What’s bigger than the Choliseo? Over 19,000 people. I’m happy. I’m going to be ready.

“Rene Santiago is a good boxer. I know he’s coming ready. This is his first chance and opportunity. I’m waiting for the best from Santiago. Same as me, I’m working hard with Amanda and Jordan and my father. We’re going to be 100%. I’m not struggling to make weight – I’m going to make that clear. I’m going to make weight March 1, and I’m going to become super champion at 108 pounds.”

A press release by Most Valuable Promotions was used in this article.