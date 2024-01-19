Weigh-in Alert: Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer ready for war in Liverpool

Natasha Jonas (left) and Mikaela Mayer (right) - Photo by Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer both made weight today ahead of their IBF welterweight title showdown tomorrow night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live and exclusive on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and ESPN+ in the USA.

Current Ring magazine junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas tipped the scales at 146 pounds.

Former inaugural Ring junior lightweight champ Mikaela Mayer weighed in at 146.5 pounds.

Two-weight world champion Jonas makes the first defence of the IBF belt she captured last year, having previously earned the Ring championship at junior middleweight as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF belts. Mayer, a former inaugural Ring junior lightweight champ, looks to reclaim world honours as she moves up to challenge for Jonas’ welterweight crown.

Official weights from Liverpool:

Natasha Jonas 146 lbs vs. Mikaela Mayer 146.3 lbs

(Jonas’ IBF Welterweight World Title – 10 Rounds)

• Jack Cullen 167.3 lbs vs. Zak Chello 166.3 lbs

(Cullen’s British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight Titles — 12 Rounds)

• Karis Artingstall 124.3 lbs vs. Lila dos Santos Furtado 124 lbs

(Featherweight — 8 Rounds)

• Ste Clarke 160 lbs vs. Vasif Mamedov 166.3 lbs

(Super Middleweight — 4 Rounds)

• Aaron McKenna 168 lbs vs. Mickey Ellison 171 lbs

(Super Middleweight — 8 Rounds)

Watch Jonas vs Mayer live on Sky Sports Arena at 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm with undercard fights available to watch live on Sky Sports Boxing’s YouTube channel from 5pm.

Press releases by Boxxer and Top Rank were used in this article.