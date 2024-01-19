Fight Night Program – Week of Jan. 19-23

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, January 19 – Centro de Convenciones, Chetumal, Mexico

David Cuellar vs. Pablo Gomez – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Yesenia Gomez vs. Mariela Ribera Valverde – women’s flyweight – 8 rounds

Alexander Villa vs. Eduardo Martinez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Televisa (Mexico)

Friday, January 19 – Pechanga Resort and Casino, Temecula, Calif.

Cris Cyborg vs. Kelsey Wickstrum – women’s junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Jesus Resendiz vs. Rosekie Cristobal – welterweight – 6 rounds

Angel Munoz vs. Keith Carson – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Christian Tinoco vs. Brandon Truong – bantamweight – 4 rounds

Saturday, January 20 – Echo Arena, Liverpool, England

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer – women’s welterweight – 10 rounds

It’s been called the “Leonard vs. Hearns” of women’s boxing, and it’s not an exaggeration. A potential career-defining win beckons for whoever comes out on top in this extraordinary matchup. Two superbly talented former Olympians and inaugural Ring champions putting it all on the line, each one of them with completely different sets of resources and physical abilities. It truly doesn’t get much better than this.

Also on this card:

Jack Cullen vs. Zak Chelli – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Mark Jeffers vs. Germaine Brown – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Karriss Artingstall vs. Lila Dos Santos Furtado – women’s featherweight – 8 rounds

Jack Massey vs. Steve Eloundou Ntere – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, January 20 – Hard Rock Café, Hollywood, Fla.

Yoenlis Hernandez vs. Vicente Rodriguez – middleweight – 10 rounds

Christian Thun vs. Jason Bergman – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Tuesday, January 23 – Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Carlos Canizales – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Canizales had a streak of bad luck with a monumental upset in Mexico and an almost-disastrous injury-induced technical decision in Argentina. And it gets steeper for him: Teraji is out to make his own case not only for supremacy at 108, but for a place in the mythical pound-for-pound list. He will have to be the first Japanese fighter to beat Canizales – and he probably will be, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a compelling spectacle to watch. The fight of the week for those who appreciate pure boxing.

Also on this card:

Artem Dalakian vs. Seigo Yuri Akui – flyweight – 12 rounds

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Luis Robles Pacheco – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Yuki Yonaha vs. Juiki Tatsuyoshi – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Ruiji Takenaka vs. Koki Oda – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Toshiki Fujiwara vs. Seiya Nishioka – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing