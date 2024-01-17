John Ryder feels he’s ‘different fighter from when I fought Canelo’ as he gets ready for Munguia

John Ryder - Photo courtesy of Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of the U.K is in the States to face undefeated former titlist Jaime Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs). Together, they inaugurated the newly built Golden Boy Boxing Gym with a media workout for their upcoming 12-round super middleweight clash, which will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27 and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“I’ve got two young children and a wonderful partner, so it’s not ideal being away in Los Angeles to train, but we have to make these sacrifices,” said Ryder, currently rated at No.5 by The Ring at super middleweight . “I want to go in there and make a statement. I’m here for a good time, not a long time, so I want the biggest of names and that’s the level that I want to be able to maintain – to make the biggest fights I possibly can make.”

“What better way to come back after the Canelo fight than with a headlining show in the United States against a top talent like Jaime Munguia?”

“I’m a different fighter now from when I fought Canelo. I believe I learned a lot about myself. I wish I could have had that type of fight 10-years ago. You learn a lot about yourself, your desires and how deep the fire burns. But, I am here now and the fire is still churning!”

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.