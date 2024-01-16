Luis Feliciano wants to make his name known against Mykquan Williams

Luis Feliciano takes aim at Fernando Carcamo in a seventh round KO win in his most recent fight in June. Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

As one door closed for Luis Feliciano, another opened for him.

Feliciano could springboard his way into contender status Wednesday night with a win over Mykquan Williams at the Whitesands (also known as the ProBox TV) Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will stream live on the ProBox TV application and YouTube page (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, Feliciano weighed in at 140 pounds. Williams came in at 139.6 pounds.

The clash between Feliciano and Williams is a compelling bout between unbeaten junior welterweights. Feliciano is the aggressor, while Williams utilizes more boxing in his skill-set.

In his last bout on April 1, which took place in his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Feliciano (17-0, 8 knockouts) defeated gatekeeper Clarence Booth by unanimous decision. The victory over Booth took place over seven months after Feliciano overcame a knockdown to defeat Alejandro Frias Rodriguez by majority decision.

The 30-year-old understands what is at stake facing another unbeaten fighter in Williams (19-0-2, 8 KOs), who also has a victory over Booth, which took place in November 2022. In his last bout on June 9, Williams fought to a majority decision draw against Pablo Cesar Galdino.

Feliciano believes he is ready to take that next step forward in his career.

“My mindset is that (the Williams fight) is the biggest fight of my career,” Feliciano told The Ring Saturday evening. “This is now or never. This is the kind of fight where the winner is propelled into the top 10 at 140 pounds. This is one of, if not the, best weight classes in boxing. A win will propel me into contender status.

“Mykquan is an unbeaten fighter. I see him in the rankings. He’s fast, but I think I have the advantage with my height and reach. He has a great skill-set. I think this is a competitive fight. I have a lot of trust and confidence in my preparation for this fight.”

Feliciano once fought under the Golden Boy Promotions banner. His last fight for Golden Boy took place in December 2019, defeating Herbert Acevedo by unanimous decision.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed his progress and, due to a conflict of interest with Golden Boy, sought arbitration to be released from his promotional contract.

Despite being out of the ring for two and a half years, and trying to land fights to stay busy, Feliciano is grateful for the opportunity with ProBox TV and to further his career. Despite the setback and lost time, Feliciano believes he is currently in a good place.

“I took this fight because there is a lot at stake and I want the big fights, with the huge opportunities that go with it,” said Feliciano, who is managed by Ralph Heredia. “I want to take care of business because I know there are greater opportunities after I win this fight. This is just the beginning for me. And I’m glad this fight is happening at the start of the year because I want to be very active this year.”

Feliciano also had a change in trainer in recent months, as he is now working with Ismael Salas. To fully commit to working with Salas and receive top sparring, Feliciano moved to Las Vegas, where the famed trainer is based out of.

After a few months working with Salas, Feliciano sees the difference with his skill-set.

“I’m in great condition for this fight,” said Feliciano. “It was a great decision on my part to go to Vegas. Ismael didn’t want to change me, but he focused more on improving the basics and fundamentals. I feel the improvement and progression. I’m a better technical fighter. I can measure and fight you from distance, and I could be explosive and sit down on my power punches.”

Feliciano has benefited from sparring some of the top fighters who reside in Las Vegas.

“I spar with Robeisy Ramirez, Yordenis Ugas. I helped him get ready for his fight with Mario Barrios. I’ve sparred with (unbeaten junior welterweight prospect) Orestes Velazquez, (former world titleholder) Nicholas Walters, Gabriel Flores, (and junior welterweight) Andres Cortes). I got great work with them and they helped prepare me for this fight.”

A new scenery, including a promoter, trainer, and great sparring, could be the right formula for a win Wednesday night for Feliciano, who is eager to get in the mix with those at 140 pounds.

“This fight will put my name in the mix. I’ll be in a better spot with a win.

“I want the world to know who Luis Feliciano is.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

