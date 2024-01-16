Gabriela Fundora signs co-promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions

...and after she dethroned the IBF flyweight titleholder with a fifth-round knockout. (Photos by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions)

IBF female flyweight titleholder Gabriela Fundora has signed a co-promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions, it was announced Tuesday.

Fundora (12-0, 5 knockouts) of Coachella, Calif. is also promoted by Sampson Boxing, which also handles the career of her brother, junior middleweight contender Sebastian Fundora.

The 21-year-old southpaw Fundora is slated to make the first defense of her belt on Jan. 27 against former amateur star Christina Cruz (6-0) at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN as part of the Jaime Munguia vs. John Ryder card.

“I am ready and prepared for my first title defense and I feel like nothing can stop me from winning,” said Fundora, who won the title on October 21 with a fifth round KO of Arely Mucino. “Christina Cruz is a good fighter, but I am building my legacy as a champion and no one can stop me.”

“We were blown away by Gabriela’s performance in October, and are proud to have yet another world champion fighting under the Golden Boy banner,” adds Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “At just 21 years old, the sky’s the limit for her and I fully expect her to deliver a knockout performance in Phoenix on January 27.”

“Gabriela Fundora is an amazing talent who works non-stop in the gym to reach her dreams,” said co-promoter Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing. “They say once you win a championship, confidence makes you an even better fighter, which is bad news for Christina Cruz. I’m looking forward to a sensational performance from boxing’s newest female star, ‘Sweet Poison,’ Gabriela Fundora.”