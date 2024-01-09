Callum Walsh returns to Madison Sqaure Garden Theater on March 15

Callum Walsh's ninth pro bout was a tough one, but the budding Irish star got the 'W.' Photo by Matt Heasley

Popular Irish junior middleweight prospect Callum Walsh will return to The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, March 15, St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, 360 Promotions announced this week.

The 10-round main event will be broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

The 22-year-old southpaw made his New York City debut at The Theater last November. Walsh (9-0, 7 KOs) made a strong impression on the raucous boxing crowd in the famed venue with a 10-round decision over top local prospect Ismael Villarreal (13-1).

“I’m honored to be fighting again at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Pay Weekend,” said Walsh. “The entire fight week experience in New York City was tremendous and I know the atmosphere this time will be even more electric with more fans coming over from Ireland.”

“Callum continues to distinguish himself from any other young fighter,” said promoter Tom Loeffler, President of 360 Promotions. “For him to be headlining at Madison Square Garden, The Mecca of Boxing, twice in four months truly makes a statement for not only his ascent inside the ring but his rapidly growing marketability outside.”

Following a sensational 2023 with four victories, three by knockout, Walsh was named the UFC FIGHT PASS Athlete of the Year. He was among four runners up for The Ring’s 2023 Prospect of the Year.

The March 15 event at Madison Square Garden will be the second straight year Walsh has celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a headlining fight, previously defeating Wesley Tucker on March 16, 2023 at the Agganis Arena in Boston in front of a huge contingent of Irish boxing fans.

Further details on this event and ticket information will be announced shortly.

