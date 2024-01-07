Jose Ramirez signs multi-year promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions

Jose Ramirez is victorious over Jose Pedraza during their super lightweight fight at Save Mart Center on March 04, 2022 in Fresno, California. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Jose Ramirez will move forward with his career with a new promoter.

Ramirez signed a multi-year promotional contract with Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya officially announced on Saturday night’s DAZN broadcast.

The 31-year-old Ramirez (28-1, 18 knockouts), who grew up in the small farming community of Avenal, California, is a former unified world titleholder at 140 pounds and a 2012 U.S. Olympian.

“I’m ready to be a two-time world champion, and do it right now as well as stay active this year,” said Ramirez, who is ranked No. 4 by The Ring. “I felt Oscar and Golden Boy could deliver both immediately as well as some big fights at this point in my career that I want. This is the most motivated I have been since I turned pro.”

De La Hoya believes Ramirez is still one of the best fighters at 140 pounds.

“An Olympic pedigree. An incredible resume that features two world titles. A massive and loyal fan base – Jose Ramirez has it all, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Golden Boy family,” said De La Hoya, the Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, in a release. “Our plan for Ramirez is simple: get him back in the ring quickly, keep him active against the best of the best and show the world that he is still among the cream of the crop in the junior welterweight division.”

The announcement of the Ramirez signing comes several weeks after Ryan Garcia made his 140-pound debut on December 2, knocking out Oscar Duarte. Junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza, Jr. recently signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy.

Garcia is also promoted by Golden Boy.

“We know our value, and had to get a plan,” said Rick Mirigian, who manages Ramirez. “Golden Boy stepped up and showed that Jose would be a priority to them with the deal he was given. The fights that can now be made at 140 (pounds) in house are among the best in all the sport, as Golden Boy has now taken a strong hold on the most exciting division in boxing.”

Mirigian also manages Barboza.

Ramirez, who is currently trained by Robert Garcia, had been promoted by Top Rank since turning pro in December 2012. Ramirez became a unified (WBC and WBO) world titleholder in July 2019, stopping Maurice Hooker.

In a clash for the undisputed championship at 140 pounds, Ramirez would lose by unanimous decision to Josh Taylor in May 2021. In his last bout, which took place on March 25 in Fresno, California, where several of his fights have taken place, Ramirez stopped Richard Commey in the 11th round.

The win over Commey was Ramirez’s last fight under contract with Top Rank. In recent weeks, Ramirez reportedly turned down a contract offer from Top Rank that included a $2,000,000 purse to face Ring Magazine champion Teofimo Lopez on February 8.

Golden Boy then finalized their contract with Ramirez after Top Rank declined to match Golden Boy’s offer.

Ramirez could return to action in Fresno, where he fights before sell-out crowds at the Save Mart Center.

