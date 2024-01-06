Quashawn Toler vs. Vlad Panin headlines Red Owl Boxing card on Feb. 2

A crossroads battle between once beaten welterweights will headline the next installment of Red Owl Boxing’s “Box Fest” series on February 2.

Quashawn Toler (17-1, 12 knockouts) will meet Vlad Panin (17-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-round bout at the Red Owl Boxing Arena in Houston, the company announced Friday afternoon. The bout will headline an eight-bout card, with five of the bouts to stream live on DAZN, beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Toler, 31, of Cincinnati, Ohio has won his last eight bouts since his lone defeat, a six-round unanimous decision loss to Clay Collard in January of 2020. Five of his last six bouts have taken place in Colombia, and the Panin fight represents a significant step up in competition.

“This fight is very important to me and it gives me a chance to put my name In the mix of fighters to look out for,” said Toler. “This fight will put me one step closer to getting everything I’ve been striving for in boxing. I deserve to be on that superstar level. My opponent has never fought anyone like me and he is just another hurdle in the way of me making my dreams come true so I must knock him out.”

Panin, 28, of Los Angeles by way of Belarus has won ten straight since his lone setback, a six-round decision loss to Moises Fuentes in February of 2020. Since then, Panin has stepped up his level of competition, defeating experienced competitors like Courtney Pennington and Benjamin Whitaker.

“Thank you to Red Owl Boxing for the opportunity to display my skills in a great main event,” said Panin. “On February 2, I’m gonna show everybody why they’ve all been avoiding me and put the whole welterweight division on notice.”

The nine-event series, which debuted on DAZN last month, will air on the first Friday of each month, the release states.

Other bouts

140 pounds: Breyon Gorham (15-0, 13 KOs) vs. Wilfredo Flores (10-1-1, 5 KOs), 8 rounds

132 pounds: Frank Zaldivar (4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Rilwan Oladosu (19-0, 11 KOs), 8 rounds

175 pounds: Edel Gomez (8-0, 7 KOs) vs. Dale Pruit (8-0, 6 KOs), 8 rounds

140 pounds: Akeem Cheatam (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Isaiah Johnson (Pro Debut), 4 rounds

140 pounds: Lazaro Diaz (2-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 4 rounds*

126 pounds: Seam Brewer (4-1, 3 KOs) vs. Ram Gandara (6-0, 2 KOs), 4 rounds*

122 pounds: Jose Camacho Torres (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Luis Alberto Lopez (6-1, 3 KOs), 4 rounds*

*Not scheduled to air on DAZN