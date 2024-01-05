Weigh-in Alert: Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Fredrick Lawson and undercard ready in Las Vegas

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (left) and Fredrick Lawson square off next to Oscar de la Hoya (center) and Bernard Hopkins (right) - Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

After 17 months, Vergil Ortiz Jr. is finally ready to return to action.

After fighting under 147 pounds for his entire career, Ortiz weighed in at 156 pounds for his bout against Fredrick Lawson (152.4 pounds) in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ortiz (19-0, 19 knockouts) will be returning to the ring after a series of medical conditions and other problems, including two cancellations of his long-awaited title bout against Eimantas Stanionis (the first time after being diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis and the second time due to exhaustion and dehydration.

In spite of being well below the junior middleweight limit, Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) will be engaging in a middleweight bout with a catchweight of 156 pounds.

In the undercard, Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) weighed 140 pounds for junior welterweight bout against Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) who stopped the scales at 139.6 pounds.

Making his Golden Boy Promotions debut, junior welterweight contender Arnold Barboza Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs), weighed 139.4 pounds for his clash against Xolisani Ndongeni (31-3, 18 KOs) who weighed 139.2 pounds.

In another bout, welterweight Raul Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) weighed 146.8 ahead of his bout against Elias Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs) who stopped the scales at 146.2 pounds.